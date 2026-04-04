Indian Oil Corp on Friday clarified that its five kg Free Trade Liquefied Petroleum Gas (FTL) cylinders are supplied continuously by the oil marketing companies to migrant labourers and adequate arrangements have been made to maintain steady availability and added that there is no disruption in supplies, the government-owned company said.

The Indian Oil noted that the supplies are granted against valid identification proof to ensure accessibility and ease of distribution. “There is no need for any concern or panic, as the situation is being closely monitored and managed to meet the requirements effectively,” the company posted on X.

HPCL highlights record LPG delivery, stable fuel sales

Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum Corp said that it delivered a record 14,10,000 cylinders under its LPG segment from its 55 bottling plants and also supplied 27,800 free trade LPC cylinders in the 5 kg segment and 1,500 cylinders in the 2 kg segment.

ALSO READ BPCL urges calm, says supply remains normal



“In the retail segment, HPCL achieved nozzie sales of 37,269 KL of Petrol and 75,356 KL of Diesel, reflecting stable supply trends. The Company served a widespread customer base of over 1.9 crore consumers during the day,” HPCL said in a social media post.

The company added that it has dispatched 7,102 tankers carrying petrol and diesel to retail outlets from 80 supply locations to support seamless distribution.

BPCL urges calm, says supply remains normal

Moreover, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd took to the social media platform ‘X’ to assure its users that fuel supply across BPCL retail outlets remains steady and well-managed, and tanker dispatches and depot operations continue normally.

“Customers are encouraged to avoid panic refuelling and continue regular usage patterns,” the company said.

Statements from the Indian oil giants come at a time when there is widespread anxiety among Indian consumers due to a shortage of LPG gas cylinders, due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, resulting in Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz.

The 30 km wide waterway is a crucial point which gives passage to almost 20% of the oil used worldwide. India gets 45% of its oil supplies from the Gulf countries, which are currently affected due to the ongoing conflict.