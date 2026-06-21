Design and engineering software company Autodesk is betting on India’s infrastructure and data centre buildout to drive growth as it shifts to a platform-led delivery model.

India’s ambitious infrastructure pipeline, manufacturing push and rising investment in AI-led data centres are creating long-term demand for digital design and construction technologies, Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice President – India & SAARC, Autodesk said.

Autodesk is increasingly positioning itself as a platform provider rather than a standalone software vendor. Through its Forma platform, formerly Construction Cloud, the company aims to connect designers, contractors, suppliers and project owners on a common data environment.

“As the industry transitions to new age tech, some things will be most important. First is the understanding of the domain. Second is the data. And then you have the intelligence on top of that, which is specific to that industry,” Peres said explaining Autodesk’s approach to the platform-led model.

Autodesk’s customer base in India spans construction, manufacturing and media. In construction, it works with infrastructure developers, contractors, real estate firms and government agencies. In manufacturing, customers include automotive companies, industrial firms and startups, while animation and VFX studios form another key segment. The company also sees opportunities in semiconductor facility design and digital factory projects.

2047 Development Horizon

According to Peres, India’s development ambitions present a significant opportunity for companies involved in designing and managing infrastructure projects. Industry estimates indicate that nearly 70% of the infrastructure required for a developed India by 2047 is yet to be built.

She added that technology adoption will be critical as project owners and contractors look to deliver infrastructure faster while improving efficiency and sustainability.

Beyond roads, railways and real estate, Autodesk is also seeing growing demand from the data centre segment as AI adoption accelerates.

Optimizing Layouts

“The upswing in data centre construction has been there for the last few years. What we’re now seeing with the advent of AI is that the AI-scale data centres are getting very, very different,” Dasgupta said.

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Data centres require design to optimise not only for space, but for logistics, and security. Estimates put India’s current data centre capacity at nearly 2GW, with another 300MW to 500MW set for commissioning in 2026.

Peres said that Autodesk is working globally on some of the world’s largest data centre projects and expects similar trends to play out in India as operators expand capacity to support AI workloads.

While large enterprises account for the majority of Autodesk’s business, the company also caters to a sizeable base of freelancers, independent designers, small engineering firms and design studios. These users access Autodesk’s products through direct subscriptions and online purchases, giving the company exposure to both large-scale projects and the broader design ecosystem.