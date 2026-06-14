Workplace injuries in India’s automotive supply chain continue to rise, with a majority of workers suffering severe injuries, including loss of fingers, palms and hands, according to the Safe in India Foundation’s (SII) Crushed 2026 report.

The number of injuries recorded by SII increased 20% to 2,514 in 2025, compared with 2,085 in 2024 and 1,810 in 2023. Around 69% of the reported cases were from the automotive sector.

In 2025, nearly 72% of accidents resulted in crush injuries, up from 62% a year earlier. Of these, 78% led to the loss of fingers or hands, while the remaining cases involved non-crush injuries such as fractures and wounds. Crush injuries remained the most common form of workplace injury in both Haryana and Maharashtra.

The annual report, which examines worker safety and productivity in India’s automotive manufacturing sector, found that severe injuries across the supply chains of leading automobile brands are systemic, multi-brand issues concentrated among suppliers.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg as short-term gains take over operations in these workplaces,” said Sandeep Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of SII. The findings are based on interactions with around 12,000 workers, with the actual number of cases likely to be significantly higher, he added.

Fatigue and Machinery Malfunctions

The report highlighted long working hours as a key contributor to fatigue and accidents. While the new labour code rules allow a 48-hour weekly limit, 70% of injured workers surveyed were working more than 60 hours a week. Most injured workers were working 12-hour shifts throughout the week.

Power press machines accounted for a large share of severe injuries, with accidents resulting in an average loss of two fingers per incident. Nearly one-fifth of machine-related injuries involved helpers who were not supposed to operate the equipment. The average loss of fingers in power press accidents stood at 2.04.

The report found that most injured workers are below 30 years of age, migrants, poorly educated and employed in non-permanent jobs with inadequate documentation. Around 21% of injured workers had no formal education. Lower-paid workers also suffered more severe injuries, with many earning below minimum wage.

Supply Chain Concentration

In Haryana and Maharashtra, 98% of injured workers supported by SII were linked to the supply chains of six major automobile companies — Maruti-Suzuki, Honda, Hero, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Bajaj Auto. SII has also begun documenting cases in the supply chains of Ashok Leyland, Eicher, TVS and Hyundai from Tamil Nadu.

The report pointed to widespread underreporting of accidents, with victims often struggling to access timely treatment and compensation. Nearly a quarter of injured workers faced difficulties accessing Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) benefits due to delays or non-filing of accident reports.

Since 2016, SII has identified and supported 11,000 injured workers, including 9,000 from the automotive sector. Nearly 78% of grievous injuries reported to SII were from auto-component factories in Haryana and Maharashtra.

“This is not just about one company; it reflects the operating ecosystem as a whole. While policy improvements are underway, implementation has not yet reached workers,” Sachdeva said.

The report also highlighted safety failures linked to defective machine parts. More than two-thirds of power press defects causing serious injuries were due to loose or broken pins, keys or springs, while a quarter were caused by damaged paddles. Workers reporting machine faults often faced neglect from supervisors, leading to avoidable injuries.

SII has recommended that automobile companies’ boards take greater responsibility for safety across supply chains by introducing binding supplier codes of conduct, establishing grievance redressal mechanisms and identifying factories that fail to meet safety standards.