India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market is expected to record around 4,16,000 units in April 2026, according to mid-month data from JATO Dynamics, indicating a sequential decline from March’s 4,68,000 units. The moderation is being attributed as seasonal and calendar factors rather than any structural demand weakness.

Two-wheeler volumes are similarly tracking a seasonal trend, with registrations estimated at 18,04,000 units. Mid-month PV registrations stood at 1,53,000 units between April 1–14, keeping the market within expected seasonal ranges. The slowdown follows a strong fiscal year-end in March, when fleet and institutional purchases typically surge as companies close annual billing cycles.

April, therefore, reflects a return to baseline demand. Selling days have also played a key role. April’s 26–28 effective selling days are the lowest in recent months, compared with January’s extended cycle and March’s year-end push.



SUVs continue to dominate, with April volumes projected at 2,52,000 units, down 4.3% month-on-month in line with historical trends. The segment remains the primary growth driver, with year-on-year demand staying positive across petrol, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Among powertrains, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are estimated at 22,266 units, down 8.1% from March due to a high base created by fiscal year-end fleet purchases. Hybrids (HEVs), at 12,298 units, have shown resilience, benefiting from fuel efficiency and urban adoption. Petrol vehicles, at 2.28,000 units, continue to anchor the market despite a 6% decline linked to reduced promotional activity.

Urban markets

Urban markets account for 59.1% of volumes, followed by metros (24%) and rural regions (16.9%), with the distribution remaining stable.

A strong pipeline of launches across ICE and EV segments from April to June is expected to support demand recovery from May onwards.

Ravi Bhatia of JATO Dynamis said the moderation was “a result of selling-day arithmetic, not demand deterioration,” describing April as “a normalisation and base-setting month for FY2027.”