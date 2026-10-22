Ather Energy’s ability to keep pace with the fast-growing electric two-wheeler market will depend on how quickly it can expand production, as rising demand and longer delivery times create an opportunity for established rivals to gain ground.

The company’s market share fell to 14.8% in September from 18.2% in January, even as electric two-wheeler penetration rose to 11.6%, pointing to the challenge of converting demand into sales in an increasingly competitive market.

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Ather’s immediate constraint appears to be production rather than a lack of demand. The company produced 31,000 units in June against a monthly capacity of around 35,000 units. Chief Executive Tarun Mehta had said during the Q1 investors’ call that the company was approaching full capacity utilisation even as demand exceeded supply. Ather estimated that it could have sold an additional 13,000-15,000 scooters a month during the quarter if production had been sufficient. Dealer inventory has fallen from 14 days to just three days, while waiting periods have stretched to two months or more in some markets.

The company is expanding its manufacturing operations through its Aurangabad Industrial City facility in Maharashtra, which is expected to take its total annual installed capacity to 920,000 units. The facility, however, is scheduled to become operational towards the end of 2026. This could limit Ather’s ability to capitalise fully on the festive-season demand, when customers typically prefer immediate deliveries.

Industry experts said some buyers may turn to alternatives if waiting periods remain long, although the extent of any customer shift will depend on how quickly supply improves.

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Competitors are expanding capacity to meet the growing market. TVS Motor is raising its electric two-wheeler production capacity from around 40,000 units a month to more than 50,000, while Bajaj Auto has reached 50,000 units for its Chetak scooter and is working towards 60,000. Hero MotoCorp has increased its electric vehicle capacity to nearly 30,000 units a month and is targeting 45,000 by the end of FY27. In September, TVS and Bajaj accounted for 26.1% and 23.4% of electric two-wheeler registrations, respectively. Hero, which holds a 32.8% stake in Ather, accounted for another 11.7%.

“Today, nobody waits. There are dozens of products from established players. A supply shortage at this point means Ather will lose more market share,” an industry expert said.

Beyond capacity, Ather’s supplier base and product mix could influence how quickly it responds to demand. Smaller vendors may offer less scale in procurement than the established manufacturers, while the company has discontinued three variants of its 450 range as it prioritises production of its higher-volume Rizta scooter. Such choices could help streamline production, though a narrower range may limit options for some buyers. Ather’s challenge is to improve supply without losing the product differentiation that has helped it build demand. A query sent to the company remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.