ATF prices have been hiked by around Rs 16 per litre, from Rs 121 to Rs 137, while non-domestic commercial LPG has become costlier by Rs 62.50 per 19-kg cylinder, PTI reported. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen to Rs 2,810 from October 1.

The latest hike comes just before the festive season, when demand for LPG usually rises as hotels, restaurants and other businesses see higher activity. The increase is also likely to raise operating costs for restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that use LPG for cooking.

Commercial LPG price rises in Delhi, Patna

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 62.50. It now costs Rs 2,810, compared with Rs 2,747.50 in September, according to rates attributed to IndianOil.

The increase is slightly higher in Mumbai, where the price has gone up by Rs 63, from Rs 2,701 to Rs 2,764.

In Chennai, the price has increased by Rs 66.50. A 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 2,983, compared with Rs 2,916.50 earlier.

Patna has seen the biggest increase among the cities mentioned in the report. The price has risen by Rs 71.50, from Rs 3,029 to Rs 3,100.50. In Lucknow, the price has increased by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,932.50.

Prices have also gone up in other parts of the country. In Leh, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 3,450, up from Rs 3,385.50. In Tawang, the new price is Rs 3,073.50. The price in Ahmedabad has been revised to Rs 2,831.50, while a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 3,046 in Kanyakumari.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

While commercial LPG has become more expensive, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. This means household consumers will see no immediate impact from Thursday’s price revision.