The conveyor belt at Nestle India’s Sanand factory in Gujarat hums with precision. Sheets of dough—pale, elastic and precisely rolled—glide through cutting blades that transform them into fine, curly strands. Within seconds, they are compressed, folded and gently shaped into the familiar rectangular blocks that millions of Indians instantly recognise—the Maggi noodle cake.

The Maggi brand has completed 50 years in India. The journey has been marked by peaks and troughs, the most notable being the food safety crisis of 2015. While the instant-noodle brand, launched in 1983 and the largest in the Maggi portfolio, came back from the brink after being banned for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits, it wasn’t the first product in the Maggi portfolio.

That badge of honour goes to Maggi cubes, which was the first to hit shop in India in 1975. Maggi noodles, however, remain widely loved, with an estimated market share of 60 per cent in the ₹7,000-crore domestic instant noodle market, according to industry experts.

Maggi noodle cakes roll down the conveyor belt at Nestle India’s Sanand plant in Gujarat.

Along with spice mixes (Masala-ae-Magic), pasta and ketchups, the Maggi portfolio—grouped under prepared dishes and cooking aids—is a ₹6,311-crore business, according to the company’s FY25 annual report. It is Nestle India’s second-largest segment after milk products and nutrition, contributing 31.4% to FY25 revenue. The FY26 annual report is yet to be released.

Rs 10 Rural Revolution

While the first five decades of the brand were about cementing its position as the comfort food of choice for urban Indians, the next phase will see Nestle focus on deeper rural penetration. Regionalisation is expected to be a key lever in this push. The company is focusing on local flavours and affordable packs—such as a ₹10 pack for 51 grams of chicken noodles, a popular variant in the Northeast— to drive sales.

“Maggi has evolved with every generation even as it has stayed true to the warmth and familiarity people associate with the brand. While we will continue to focus on further strengthening urban consumption frequency for the entire Maggi portfolio, for Maggi noodles, in particular, we will drive rural penetration and ensure accessibility to the lower town classes,” Rupali Rattan, director, foods, Nestle India, said.

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The initial steps in this direction have already been taken. The FY25 annual report notes that the company has added 1.3 million retail outlets since 2016, many of them in rural areas. Total reach—direct and indirect—now stands at 5.2 million outlets.

The company’s “rurban strategy”, focused largely on semi-urban markets, began in 2019 and has increased distribution touchpoints to 28,240. Nestle India is now present in nearly 209,050 villages, the report said.

Sanand Powerhouse

Rattan said the company has raised the bar on food quality management to ensure there is no repeat of the 2015 crisis. Of Nestle’s nine manufacturing plants in India, six produce Maggi noodles. The Sanand facility is the largest, catering to over 30% of the company’s total noodle and KitKat volumes in the country.

“We procure raw materials only from FSSAI-licensed and GFSI-certified manufacturers. All raw materials undergo rigorous testing before release for use in manufacturing. Finished products undergo rigorous testing before release to ensure food safety. All our products are also fully compliant to applicable regulations,” Rattan added.

(The writer was in Sanand, Gujarat, at the invitation of the company.)