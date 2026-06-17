In an age when India’s most lavishly funded startups are burning thousands of crores to shave minutes off a metropolitan grocery run, Anshul Gupta built the opposite kind of company. No warehouses. No delivery fleet. No feet on street. A little over $2 million raised across five years. This month, Meesho bought it for Rs 202 crore.

The number is what makes the bet defensible. Retail Pulse Labs, the entity that runs Kirana Club’s marketplace, booked Rs 15.84 crore in revenue in FY26 against a slim Rs 30-lakh loss, according to Meesho’s exchange filing. At Rs 202.08 crore — the company’s first acquisition since its December listing — Meesho is paying close to thirteen times that revenue.

It is a multiple that means little against the profit-and-loss statement and everything against the asset a profit-and-loss statement cannot capture: A network of 4.1 million kirana stores that no cheque book could conjure overnight.

That gap, between what Kirana Club earns and what it is worth, is the whole story of how Gupta built it. While heavily funded rivals such as Udaan and Jumbotail attacked Indian retail as a logistics problem — buying warehouses, running trucks, bleeding cash to move boxes — Gupta read the same market as an information problem.

His wager was that the friction in a Tier-III shopkeeper’s day was not the absence of a supply chain but the absence of knowledge: which price was fair, which scheme was live, what the shop down the road was moving. Give the kirana that, and the goods would find their own way.

Zero inventory

Kirana Club carried zero inventory, kept no field sales force, and leaned on peer-to-peer discussion in local languages rather than top-down selling.

It was not his first walk down this aisle. Gupta studied mechanical engineering at MNIT Jaipur, and took the conventional exit — a software engineer’s chair at Oracle, from 2015 to 2017. He did not stay long. At Impact Analytics, he went on to build and then lead the firm’s AI function, shipping retail and FMCG products for some of the world’s largest brands.

Along the way he moonlighted on Grill AI, a side venture that used data to lift restaurant margins. It trebled revenue for a handful of Bengaluru eateries before he shut it down, having learnt a lesson that would shape everything after — that Indian small businesses wanted a trusted advisor, not just a clever piece of software.

That insight hardened into a pattern. At every turn, Gupta aimed high-end technology at India’s least glamorous, most analog trades.

In 2020 he founded Retail Pulse, whose computer vision could read a cluttered kirana shelf from a few phone photos, detecting packaged goods across store visits for the likes of Unilever, PepsiCo and L’Oréal. Retail Pulse Labs — the entity Meesho is now folding into — is that venture’s corporate skeleton, carried forward as the commerce engine beneath Kirana Club.

For the better part of a decade, Gupta has circled the same problem, each time with sharper tools, before arriving at the dusty kirana counter that flashier founders overlooked. Co-founder Aishwarya Jain, whom he credits with building the company through “every pivot, every hard call”, has been with him since its 2021 launch.

The restraint shows in the capitalisation table. Kirana Club raised barely $2 million across two seed rounds from five institutional backers — a rounding error by the standards of quick commerce, where single rounds run to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Meesho deal hands those investors a full exit. Gupta did not build an empire that needed feeding; he built a machine that paid for itself and then found a buyer. Gupta is not walking away. Under the agreement — structured in three tranches to close by March 2027 — Kirana Club will run independently inside the Meesho group, both founders staying on. What Gupta has really done is plug his community into a far larger pipe.

In a sector that has long confused spending with building, the quiet man who built the lightest thing in the room has just sold it for more than the loud money could.