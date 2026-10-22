Asirvad Micro Finance, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, has appointed GD Manoj Pasangha as its managing director and chief executive following Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) approval. Pasangha joined Asirvad as co-CEO in October 2025. Since then, the company has returned to profitability, reporting a profit after tax of ₹21 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Before joining Asirvad, he was president and deputy CEO of IIFL Samasta Finance.

Asirvad Micro Finance offers microfinance and gold loans through a network of 1,724 branches across 22 states and four Union Territories. It has over ₹8,000 crore in on-book assets, of which microfinance accounts for about 70% and gold loans for the remaining 30%.

V P Nandakumar, chairman of Asirvad Micro Finance, said Pasangha has brought extensive experience of the microfinance industry, proven leadership and a sharp focus on business performance to Asirvad. “We are confident that, as MD & CEO, he will further strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and drive sustainable growth.”

Under Pasangha’s leadership, the lender will prioritise portfolio quality, collection efficiency, operational productivity, technology, and customer engagement. “Our priorities will be responsible growth, strong governance, improved portfolio quality, and operational excellence,” said Pasangha.