Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesian state-owned defence and industrial equipment manufacturer PT Pindad for the joint development of electric buses and defence vehicles for the Indonesian market.

The partnership aims to combine Ashok Leyland’s expertise in commercial electric vehicle platforms and defence mobility solutions with Pindad’s engineering capabilities, local manufacturing strength and established presence in Indonesia’s defence ecosystem.

“Our subsidiary, Switch Mobility, has developed a wide range of electric buses with global appeal. Our partnership with Pindad allows us to jointly develop products uniquely suited to Indonesia’s terrain, infrastructure and operational needs,” said Amandeep Singh, President – International Operations, Defence, LCV & PSB, Ashok Leyland.

Domestically, Ashok Leyland is the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army. The company sold 114,793 medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) in the domestic market in FY25, including 21,253 buses and 93,540 trucks, including defence vehicles. Sale of completely built defence vehicle sales touched a record high of 1,584 units in FY25.