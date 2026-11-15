With air purifier sales recording a spike amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the products and their components from 18% to 5%. The traders’ body has cited a five-fold increase in demand over the past few days.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 on Sunday morning, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. PM10 and PM2.5 continue to be prominent pollutants, with several monitoring stations recording AQI levels in the “severe” category as of 7:05 AM.

The spike in air pollution – now seen as a recurring trend – has led to surge in consumer enquiries and purchases. However, the demand is increasingly shifting from panic-driven buying to more proactive adoption, with consumers viewing air purifiers as a year-round necessity rather than a seasonal purchase.

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‘Air purifiers have become as essential as medicines’

In its letter to Sitharaman, the CTI argued that air purifiers were now being treated as a “necessity rather than a luxury” with people using them in homes and offices to protect themselves from the health effects of worsening air quality, the Indian Express reported.

Citing the surge in sales, the trade body said that shops that sold an average of four air purifiers a day were now selling nearly 20. It added that stocks of some brands had also run out due to the sudden spike in demand.

“With Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400, doctors have warned that breathing the polluted air is equivalent to smoking 20-25 cigarettes a day. In such circumstances, air purifiers have become as essential as medicines. However, the 18% GST makes them expensive and puts them beyond the reach of many people,” the letter stated, according to the Indian Express report.

Widening consumer base beyond traditional markets

The demand, earlier confined to top metropolitan cities, is now witnessing demand from other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, news agency PTI reported.

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Delhi-NCR, however, continues to dominate the category, having accounted for nearly 80 per cent of total sales volumes until 2025.

Infiniti Retail, a Tata Group entity which operates the consumer electronics and durables retail chain Croma, reported more than doubled growth in sales in 2026.

“North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, remains the strongest market, while Mumbai also sees an uptick during periods of poor air quality,” its CEO and MD, Shibashish Roy, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rising awareness about indoor air quality is prompting an increasing number of households to invest in air purifiers, although seasonal pollution remains a “key trigger” for demand for air purifiers.

Online marketplace Amazon India also reported sales of air purifiers on its platform doubling in the last week.

“Air purifier sales on Amazon.in have doubled in the last week,” said a company spokesperson, according to PTI.