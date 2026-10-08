Oil marketing companies have seen their losses narrow in the September quarter amid a dip in crude prices and the full impact of retail fuel price hikes. ATF margins have also improved while LPG under-recoveries narrowed — even as diesel sales continued to remain a loss-maker during the quarter. But the respite may be short-lived as global stockpiles fall rapidly and the US Energy Information Administration hikes its oil price forecast.

“Although we assume that oil flows from the Middle East will remain constrained through the fourth quarter of 2026, we estimate that regional shut-in production in September was the lowest since the onset of hostilities,” the EIA said in its monthly report.

The US government agency now forecasts that Brent crude oil spot price will average $105 per barrel in 4Q26 — $14 per barrel higher than estimates shared last month. It also noted that attacks on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia also highlighted the potential for continued volatility in physical oil flows and oil prices as global inventories shrank. The EIA predicted that Brent spot prices would fall to an average of $84 per barrel next year.

Fuel marketing losses ease in Q2

According to data published by Emkay Research, state-run OMCs have seen petrol marketing margins improve Rs 2.9 per litre in Q2FY27 from a loss of Rs 12 per litre in the previous quarter. The figure excludes the impact of the windfall levy. Meanwhile diesel marketing losses narrowed to Rs 16.7 per litre from Rs 32 per litre in the previous quarter.

Indian OMCs had faced significant pressure on their fuel marketing margins in the June quarter due to higher crude oil prices. Losses on domestic LPG sales also declined during the quarter — with under-recoveries on LPG narrowed to around Rs 290 per cylinder. The analytics firm added that aviation turbine fuel margins had also improved after regular price increases were implemented from July.

“Benchmark Gross Refining Margins softened quarter on quarter to $18.0/bbl from $24.7/bbl — though petrol and diesel cracks remained elevated amid supply disruption…ATF margins also improved, following the regular price hikes from July 2026, while LPG under-recoveries also narrowed, to approximately Rs290/cyl,” the Emkay report reiterated.

The research firm added that Brent had averaged approximately $97/bbl during the second quarter but closed higher at about $120/bbl. The figure implyes significant inventory gains — posing a sharp contrast against the $72/bbl recorded at the end of Q1FY27. Emkay predicted that OMCs will see earnings improve as marketing losses narrow gradually, with “IOCL/BPCL/HPCL EBITDA at Rs86.9/69.7/21.8bn”.

No end in sight for Iran war

The US-Israeli war against Iran has now crossed the eight month mark — with talks ending repeatedly at an impasse. According to maritime security sources cited by Reuters, attacks on tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz hit a record high last week amid ‌a bigger export push by Gulf producers. Global stockpiles have fallen rapidly during this time and diesel markets remain tight due to the conflict.

“If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force. There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanction…only negotiations based on justice and fairness could end the conflict,” news agency AFP quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying on Sunday.

Data cited by Reuters indicates there have been at least 12 attacks on oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas tankers around the Strait of Hormuz between September 25 and October 5. The Indian foreign ministry also said last week that 12 crew members were injured after an unknown projectile struck Panama-flagged oil tanker On Peace while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US hikes oil price forecasts

The US Energy Information Administration raised its oil price forecast for this year and next year on Tuesday, as global stockpiles fall rapidly and diesel markets remain tight due to the ongoing Iran war. The Short Term Energy Outlook published on Tuesday also highlighted the risk of additional disruptions to physical oil flows and prices due to attacks on the crucial East-West Pipeline through Saudi Arabia. Exceptionally tight diesel supplies have also boosted demand for crude as refiners seek to maximize production.

Crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated against this backdrop — with Brent now forecast to average about $105 per barrel in the fourth quarter. The agency said overall 2026 prices are now expected to average about $98 a barrel — up 8% from the EIA’s prior forecast last month.

“Despite ongoing constraints, we assume that a combination of convoys through the Strait of Hormuz and workarounds to oil exports from the Middle East, including bypass routes and increased use of ship-to-ship transfers, will lead to production and exports from the region generally increasing through the forecast period,” the EIA opined.