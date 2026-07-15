The real estate lending landscape continues to see lenders focus on project execution, sales performance and timely debt repayments. In a recent development, Arbour Investments has exited its lending facility to Paranjape Aspire, a residential project in Andheri West’s SVP Nagar, with the outstanding amount repaid in full six months ahead of the scheduled maturity, according to an official statement.

Arbour had backed the project in 2023, when it was still in the early stages of construction. The project comprises 83 mid-income homes and is being developed by Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

The facility was fully repaid on June 30, 2026, using project receivables generated through home sales and construction progress. According to Arbour, the repayment did not involve refinancing or fresh external capital, the statement mentioned.

“This exit matters not because capital was repaid early, but because of how it was repaid,” said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments. “Receivables generated through careful execution and continuous monitoring of RERA account controls funded this, not refinancing or external capital. That is the outcome our underwriting is built to produce,” he added.

Arbour said the project was fully sold out by the RCC stage, helping generate sufficient cash flows to meet the outstanding debt before its original maturity. The lender said the project maintained its construction schedule and generated surplus cash during the development period.

Arbour had sanctioned Rs 35 crore for Paranjape Aspire, although the developer ultimately drew only a portion of the approved amount, as per the statement.

The lender attributed this to the project’s sales performance and internally generated cash flows.

“This partnership reflects the value of disciplined capital and strong oversight in project execution. Paranjape Aspire’s timely completion shows how structured financing creates value for developers, investors, and homebuyers alike,” Shashank Paranjape, Founder, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd said.