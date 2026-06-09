Perplexity AI is sticking to its plan to go public in 2028, regardless of how upcoming stock market debuts from rivals Anthropic and OpenAI are received by investors. CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC that the company’s timeline has not changed even as some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence prepare for public listings. “Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case,” Srinivas said.

AI rivals prepare for blockbuster IPOs

Perplexity’s IPO plans come as major AI companies move closer to the public markets. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, recently confidentially filed for an initial public offering. The startup was last valued at nearly $1 trillion after raising fresh capital. OpenAI has also submitted a confidential IPO filing and is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on a potential listing. Meanwhile, SpaceX has already begun an investor roadshow ahead of what could become the largest IPO in history. The listings are expected to test investor appetite for some of the most highly valued technology companies ever to seek public market funding.

Ripple effects are unavoidable

Perplexity is maintaining its own timeline but Srinivas acknowledged that the performance of rival IPOs will influence sentiment across the AI sector. “I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don’t go well, like there is no sugar coating on that,” Srinivas said. He also pointed to SpaceX’s offering as an important signal for investors.

“The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator to how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out,” Srinivas told CNBC. Despite those concerns, Srinivas remains optimistic about the prospects for AI companies entering the public market. “I think it’s important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well,” he said.

Perplexity says patience supports growth

Perplexity’s leadership says setting a clear IPO timeline has helped the company focus on building its business rather than rushing toward the stock market.

“By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business,” Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Questions about Perplexity’s finances surfaced in 2025, but Srinivas pushed back on those concerns, saying the company had sufficient funding and did not need to pursue an earlier public offering.

Frontier AI companies justify their valuations

The massive valuations of Anthropic and OpenAI have attracted scrutiny from investors, but Srinivas believes both companies deserve their lofty price tags because they remain at the forefront of AI development. Srinivas said the two firms deserve their high valuations because “they are on the frontier.” However, he warned that future valuations will depend on continued technological progress. “If for six months you don’t see a model capability advance from one of these two companies, then it’s a problem for them,” Srinivas said.

The discussion around AI company valuations is increasingly tied to how businesses are using and paying for artificial intelligence tools. Srinivas pointed to a growing trend known as “tokenmaxxing,” where employees increase AI usage to demonstrate productivity. “But people don’t want to just tokenmax, they really want to use whatever model is the best for that particular task,” Srinivas said.