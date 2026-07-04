Automotive OEMs have reported no complaints at their dealerships regarding vehicles powered by E20 blended fuel. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) convened a meeting with OEMs on Friday to discuss the growing concerns surrounding E20 fuels and customer complaints about their potential adverse effects on engine performance, particularly for two- and four-wheelers. However, ARAI director Reji Mathai noted that participating OEMs were unable to respond meaningfully because their dealerships had not seen problems from vehicles using E20 fuel.

Mathai urged that OEMs must proactively address consumer concerns by clarifying the performance of their vehicles with respect to E20 blended fuel. He urged OEMs to speak clearly on the matter. Additionally, Mathai hinted at various interest groups that may be working against India’s ethanol-fuel blending program, suggesting that the oil lobby may oppose increasing blending levels. He stated that India’s combination of BS VI emissions standards and E20 fuel is viewed as a successful global benchmark.

Rigorous Testing Defends E20

ARAI defended the policy on E20 fuel, asserting that it, along with OEMs and oil marketing companies, has conducted rigorous testing and validation of the vehicles to ensure there is no adverse impact on engine life. He acknowledged a 2-6% reduction in fuel economy. Mathai explained that this information has always been transparent. While there may be minor deterioration in older vehicles, it is part of normal wear and tear.

The E20 fuel has undergone extensive testing for durability, performance, and reliability under various operating conditions, assessing its impact on critical vehicle systems, including the engine, fuel lines, and other components. As a result of these tests, OEMs made some adjustments to components and materials.

In 2022, ARAI conducted tests on vehicles aged 8-10 years, including BS III two-wheelers, BS IV four-wheelers, and newer BS VI vehicles. OEMs also performed multiple tests, evaluating vehicles over distances of 40,000 to 60,000 km under both field and laboratory conditions. No adverse effects were observed in vehicles using blended fuels, and OEMs expressed satisfaction with the findings, supporting the E20 blending policy.

The E20 blending program was launched in September 2023 and will be implemented nationwide by April 2025, with oil marketing companies moving the launch date up by a year.

Real-World Variations

Mathai noted that variations in mileage are expected between test conditions and real-world conditions, as differences in fuel consumption and overall efficiency can result from factors such as road conditions, driving behaviour, and vehicle condition. He encouraged consumers experiencing E20 fuel-related issues to consult authorised dealers of automobile manufacturers.

Currently, ARAI has begun preliminary research on the E25 blending program and plans to enhance its testing protocols to align with the more rigorous WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure), which aims to minimise the performance gap between laboratory tests and real-world conditions.