India’s WPI inflation surged to a 2026 high of 8.3% in April, sharply higher than 3.88% recorded in March, 2.26% in February and 1.68% in January.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for April stood at 167.0, up from 160.8 in March, 158.4 in February and 157.6 in January.

The government said that the sharp rise in inflation came mainly due to a steep rise in fuel, petroleum and manufacturing-related prices. “Positive rate of inflation in April, 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing and non-food articles etc,” the government release said.

Fuel and power inflation spikes

Fuel and power inflation rose sharply to 24.71% in April from 1.05% in March, emerging as the biggest contributor to the rise in headline wholesale inflation.

The fuel and power index increased 18.22% month-on-month in April as mineral oil prices surged 29.37% during the month.

Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation climbed to 67.18% year-on-year, while crude petroleum inflation alone stood at 88.06%.

Petrol inflation came in at 32.40%, while high-speed diesel (HSD) inflation stood at 25.19%. LPG inflation was recorded at 10.92%.