Gross GST collection rose 8.7% YoY in April to a record of about Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April. The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Gross domestic revenue grew 4.3% year-on-year to Rs 1.85 lakh crore in April from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a year ago. This domestic total included Central GST of Rs 52,140 crore, State GST of Rs 61,331 crore, and Integrated GST of Rs 71,651 crore.

GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8% to Rs 57,580 crore in April 2026.

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Last month, India’s gross GST collections stood at Rs 2,00,064 crore, marking an 8.8% increase compared to Rs 1,83,845 crore in March 2025.

GST refunds jump 19% in April

Refunds were up 19.3% to Rs 31,793 crore during April. After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3% to about Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

While domestic refunds saw a sharp rise of 54.6 % to Rs 19,996 crore, export-related refunds through the ICEGATE system experienced a 14 per cent decline, totaling Rs 11,797 crore.

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Among key components, Central GST (CGST) collections rose to Rs 52,140 crore, while State GST (SGST) stood at Rs 61,331 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) from domestic transactions increased to Rs 71,651 crore.

Maharashtra, Karnataka lead SGST growth

Several states reported strong year-on-year growth in State GST (SGST) collections in April. Among the top performers, Maharashtra recorded a 40% rise, while Karnataka saw an even sharper increase of 42%. Telangana also posted robust growth of 36%, reflecting sustained momentum in consumption and services. Puducherry stood out with an exceptional 108% surge.

In contrast, some regions showed muted or negative trends during the month. Ladakh registered an 8% decline in SGST collections, pointing to weaker activity or a high base effect. Jharkhand, meanwhile, reported flat growth with no change compared to the same period last year.

The variation in state-wise performance highlights the uneven pace of economic recovery and consumption trends across the country, even as overall GST collections remain on a stable growth path.





