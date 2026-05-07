Apple on Thursday announced a fresh set of clean energy and environmental initiatives in India, including an initial investment of Rs 100 crore to support renewable energy infrastructure, as the iPhone maker deepens its sustainability push in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The company said it has partnered with CleanMax to develop more than 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity in India, enough to power about 150,000 households annually. The investment is aimed at expanding renewable energy use across Apple’s supply chain in the country and could be scaled up over time.

The latest initiatives are part of Apple’s broader target of becoming carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.

“At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation — across the company and around the world,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of environment and supply chain innovation. “We’re proud to expand our efforts to invest in India’s clean energy economy and protect the country’s precious natural resources.”

Apple had earlier worked with CleanMax on rooftop solar projects to power its offices and retail stores in India with 100% renewable energy.

Alongside clean energy investments, Apple said it is expanding efforts to tackle plastic waste and improve recycling systems in partnership with WWF-India. The programme builds on an existing collaboration between WWF-India and waste management firm Saahas Zero Wastein Goa, where waste collection and recycling facilities have been set up with traceability systems aimed at preventing plastic leakage into ecosystems.

Apple said the model will now be expanded to other regions, including Coimbatore, in partnership with local authorities, communities and waste workers. The company said the initiative is intended to strengthen local waste-management infrastructure and support a circular recycling system.

The technology company is also backing green entrepreneurship through a partnership with impact investment-focused nonprofit Acument. Under the initiative, six early-stage enterprises working in areas such as waste management, regenerative agriculture and circular economy solutions will receive grants, mentorship and technical support.