Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 7,615 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27. EBITDA rose 29% to Rs 1,191 crore, while net profit increased 32% to Rs 630 crore.

The company had reported revenue of Rs 6,189 crore, EBITDA of Rs 924 crore and profit of Rs 477 crore in Q2 FY26. Its EBITDA margin improved to 15.6% from 14.9% a year earlier.

According to the exchange filing, Apollo attributed the growth to higher patient volumes and improved performance across its hospital, diagnostics and pharmacy businesses.

How did Apollo’s businesses perform?

The healthcare services division reported revenue of Rs 3,900 crore, up 23% YoY. EBITDA increased 20% to Rs 937 crore, while profit after tax rose 19% to Rs 486 crore. Inpatient volumes grew 14%, and average revenue per patient increased 8% to Rs 1,86,880. Hospital occupancy improved to 73% from 69%.

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Apollo HealthCo, which operates its pharmacy distribution and digital health businesses, recorded revenue growth of 23% to Rs 3,286 crore. EBITDA rose to Rs 193 crore from Rs 110 crore. Its pharmacy network expanded to 7,662 stores after 222 net additions during the quarter.

Apollo 24/7 recorded gross merchandise value of Rs 615 crore, up 20% YoY. The company reported an average of 77,000 daily orders across pharmacy, diagnostics and consultations.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle reported revenue of Rs 429 crore, up 20%, while diagnostics revenue increased 24% to Rs 227 crore.

What are Apollo’s expansion plans?

Apollo plans to add around 5,800 hospital beds over five years. Its 470-bed Gurugram hospital remains on track for commissioning in Q3 FY27. Newer hospitals generated Rs 135 crore in quarterly revenue but recorded an EBITDA loss of Rs 35 crore.

The company also announced senior management changes. Dr Ritu Garg will take charge as CEO for multiple regions, while Anand Wasker becomes Chief Business Officer – International. Dr Madhu Sasidhar will leave his role as Hospitals Division President and CEO on November 14.

Separately, Apollo completed the sale of its subsidiaries Apollo Specialty Hospitals and Apollo Fertility Centre to Kids Clinic India for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 1,550 crore. The consideration included Rs 765 crore in cash and an effective 9.9% equity stake in Kids Clinic India.