After a turbulent exit from the startup that made her one of Asia’s most recognised entrepreneurs, Ankiti Bose is scripting a new chapter with Terra Invest, an investment and institutional platform focused on emerging technologies, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) and frontier markets.

Best known as the co-founder of Zilingo, Bose is steering away from consumer internet ventures and towards sectors where capital, regulation and public policy play a critical role in shaping growth. The move marks a significant shift in strategy, positioning her at the intersection of AI, life sciences, longevity, renewable energy and blockchain-enabled financial technology.

Terra Invest has established a presence across Miami, London, Abu Dhabi and the wider Middle East, bringing together investors and industry leaders, including former US Ambassador Kirk Wagar and private equity executive Krishan Rattan, as part of its leadership network.

Unlike conventional venture capital firms that primarily back early-stage startups, Terra Invest aims to operate in highly regulated industries where institutional partnerships and policy expertise are as important as funding.

The platform’s focus reflects a broader global trend as investors increasingly look beyond consumer technology towards AI-driven healthcare, precision medicine, renewable energy and digital finance. These sectors are expected to drive the next wave of innovation while requiring long-term capital and regulatory navigation.

Dubai has emerged as a key base for Bose’s new venture. Terra Invest has been linked with healthcare, regenerative wellness and medical aesthetics platforms that combine AI, biotechnology and beauty science, mirroring the Gulf region’s push towards data-driven longevity and healthcare innovation.

The transition also highlights Bose’s evolution as an entrepreneur. While Zilingo sought to organise fragmented commerce and supply chains across Southeast Asia, Terra Invest is designed to build institutional platforms around future-facing industries and global capital flows.

Industry observers see the move as more than a personal comeback, arguing that it represents a strategic repositioning into sectors likely to shape the next decade of investment. It also underscores the growing role of the Middle East as a hub for innovation and capital.

For Bose, the new venture signals an attempt to build a broader, institution-led business that extends well beyond the startup narrative that first brought her global recognition.