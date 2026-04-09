Anant Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, announced ₹18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala.

Anant Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan and announced a series of contributions aimed at strengthening temple infrastructure, heritage conservation, and animal welfare.

During his visit, Ambani donated ₹6 crore to the temple and pledged an additional ₹12 crore for the restoration of the historic East Gopuram at Rajarajeshwaram Temple. The contributions are part of a broader effort to support India’s spiritual and cultural institutions.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by temple authorities, including Devaswom President T P Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer K P Vinayan, and Chief Priest E P Kuberan Namboothiri, along with other members of the Devaswom Board. As part of the rituals, Ambani made customary offerings such as Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, and Neyyamrutu, and performed the sacred Ashwamedha Namaskaram.

Beyond financial contributions, Ambani also unveiled an initiative focused on the welfare of temple elephants at Guruvayur. The plan includes the development of a dedicated elephant hospital, a chain-free shelter, and modern care facilities designed to ensure humane and scientific treatment of the animals. The initiative aligns with his ongoing work through Vantara, which focuses on conservation and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambani underlined the importance of preserving India’s spiritual traditions. He said temples are not merely places of worship but living institutions that foster community, compassion, and a deep connection with nature. He emphasised that it is a collective responsibility to protect this heritage for future generations while ensuring the well-being of animals associated with such traditions.

“India’s spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship, they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations,” said Anant said.

The visit and announcements reflect a wider philanthropic approach anchored in faith and service, combining heritage restoration, improved infrastructure, enhanced devotee experience, and a strong emphasis on animal welfare.