Mahindra Group will shift into “attack mode” despite an increasingly uncertain global environment, Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday, outlining an aggressive growth strategy centred on investments, manufacturing expansion and artificial intelligence.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mahindra said uncertainty was no longer a temporary disruption but the new normal, and should be treated as an opportunity rather than a reason to slow investments.

“This is not a time to stand still. It is time to move from navigation to acceleration,” Mahindra said.

“I would describe this moment as one that calls for Attack Mode… Attack Mode is not reckless speed. It is strategic acceleration. It is speed backed by preparation. Confidence backed by capability. Ambition backed by execution.”

His remarks came after Mahindra & Mahindra reported a strong June-quarter performance, with standalone net profit rising 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,685 crore and revenue increased 23% to Rs 41,920 crore,



Mahindra said the group would continue investing despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

“As the mist of uncertainty billows around us, we will not wait for perfect visibility. We will accelerate through the fog, confident in the strength of our vision, the clarity of our strategy, and the effectiveness of our execution,” he said.

As part of this strategy, Mahindra is expanding manufacturing capacity for its SUV and electric vehicle portfolio. The company plans to increase monthly SUV production capacity to 82,000 units in the second half of FY27 and 92,000 units by the end of FY28. Its proposed Rs 15,000-crore greenfield plant at Nagpur will support product launches from FY29 onwards.

The group is also stepping up artificial intelligence adoption across businesses. Mahindra said it already has more than 50 AI experts, 19 proprietary AI models and over 15 AI transformation projects underway, spanning manufacturing quality checks, service operations, loan processing, marketing and collections.

Mahindra said the group’s strategy is built around investing ahead of demand and using technology to strengthen competitiveness. The comments underscore the company’s intent to continue expanding manufacturing, technology and new product investments despite an uncertain global economic backdrop.