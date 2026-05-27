For months, the conversation around artificial intelligence has largely revolved around layoffs, hiring freezes, and fears that automation could wipe out entry-level work. However, as companies race to integrate AI into daily operations, a new kind of job is emerging inside workplaces: one focused not on building AI models, but on making AI actually work for businesses.

Industry leaders are calling it the “AI workflows” role, and some believe it could become the modern version of traditional business operations jobs. According to a report by Business Insider, Jiaona Zhang, chief product officer at AI time-keeping platform ‘Laurel’, believes this role will become one of the most valuable opportunities for new graduates entering the workforce.

The rise of the AI workflows role

Zhang explained the role as one that identifies areas within a company where AI can reduce repetitive work, improve efficiency, and automate complex tasks. Speaking to Business Insider, she said the role can exist across departments — from sales and customer support to operations and internal administration.

At Laurel, the company even hired a recent graduate into such a position. The employee later built an AI agent that functioned like a personal chief of staff for the sales team. “He’s the most celebrated person at this company,” Zhang told Business Insider, adding that Laurel has since expanded its “AI Ops” team. She also said every company should begin hiring for such roles because “it’s the new Biz Ops.”

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AI workers who don’t code entire systems

Unlike traditional software engineering jobs, AI workflow specialists focus more on connecting tools, mapping processes, and building automations that save employees time.

The work involves integrating platforms like CRMs, communication tools, databases, and AI assistants so tasks can move seamlessly between systems. In many cases, these professionals use no-code or low-code tools such as Zapier and n8n instead of writing complex software from scratch. The role also includes designing “guardrails” — human review checkpoints that ensure AI-generated outputs remain accurate before final execution.

From salesperson to automation architect

Zhang told Business Insider that employees do not necessarily have to wait for companies to officially create such positions. “If you work in sales, take the initiative to automate workflows using AI,” she told Business Insider. “Instead of being the single salesperson hitting your quota, you’re able to scale your impact across the entire sales team.”

She added that employees who can prove they have saved teams significant amounts of time using AI will stand out in the job market. “That is the way to scream your worth to every employer out there,” she said.

Companies are already hiring for similar roles

The idea is already spreading beyond startups. Earlier this month, cloud software company Box announced hiring for a role called “AI business automation engineer,” with salaries reportedly reaching as high as $183,000.

According to Business Insider, Box CEO Aaron Levie described the role as similar to “a forward-deployed engineer for internal functions,” adding that most companies would likely develop multiple versions of such jobs in the future.

The demand in case of implementing AI is slowly shifting from employees who simply execute tasks to those who can redesign workflows altogether. The emerging AI workflows role shows that transition. Companies are increasingly looking for workers who understand systems, can think across departments, and know how to combine AI tools to improve productivity.