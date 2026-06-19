Mukesh Ambani on Friday unveiled an expansive artificial intelligence strategy that spans compute infrastructure, AI applications and satellite connectivity, signalling its ambition to become a key provider of the country’s AI and digital infrastructure.

At the centre of the strategy is a massive AI data centre and compute facility being built in Jamnagar under Reliance Intelligence, the group’s AI venture announced last year. Ambani said the project is aimed at addressing what he described as India’s biggest AI bottleneck today: the scarcity and high cost of compute capacity required to train, deploy and run AI applications.

“Reliance Intelligence is building India’s sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar. This cutting-edge infrastructure will be powered entirely by clean energy from Reliance’s own solar generation from the Kutch renewable platform. The first 120 megawatts will be commissioned by the end of 2026,” Ambani said at the company’s 49th annual general meeting.

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Sovereign AI Cloud

Reliance said it is operationalising an initial fleet of Nvidia GB300 systems with computing capacity equivalent to more than 75,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis. As the first phase of the Jamnagar facility becomes fully operational, the company expects capacity to scale beyond 200,000 H100-equivalent GPUs.

The scale of the proposed deployment is several times larger than the roughly 18,700 GPUs currently approved under the government’s IndiaAI Mission and would place Reliance among the world’s largest AI infrastructure projects if executed as planned. The focus, however, appears to be less on building frontier AI models and more on creating the computing backbone, hosting capabilities and distribution infrastructure required to bring AI services to enterprises, governments and consumers at scale.

Network-Native AI Agents

To that end, Reliance is pairing infrastructure with global partnerships. Ambani said the company’s collaboration with Google has evolved into an AI-focused partnership under which Jio users will receive access to Google AI Pro powered by Gemini, while a separate partnership with Meta will bring the LLaMA open-source AI ecosystem to Indian enterprises.

Reliance plans to provide sovereign hosting within India, multilingual AI services across 22 Indian languages and a suite of sector-specific applications spanning healthcare, education, agriculture, retail and small businesses. The company also said AI is being embedded across its own operations, including telecom networks, retail supply chains, content creation and industrial processes.

For consumers, Jio showcased a network-native AI assistant capable of joining calls through voice commands, transcribing conversations, generating summaries and creating reminders without requiring a separate application. It also unveiled Jio TeleFrame, a voice-first AI platform designed to power household AI agents across entertainment, shopping, home management and connected devices.

Beyond AI, Reliance outlined plans to build sovereign satellite communications capabilities, with Ambani saying Jio is evaluating an indigenous low-earth orbit satellite constellation while simultaneously leasing capacity from global operators. The company is also building satellite ground infrastructure in India to support both partner networks and future Jio-owned satellites, extending broadband connectivity to remote and underserved regions. Together, the AI and satellite initiatives represent Reliance’s attempt to build the next layer of India’s digital infrastructure, combining compute, connectivity and AI services under a single platform.