Amazon on Thursday announced an additional $13 billion investment to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, taking its planned investment in the country for 2026-30 to $48 billion and cumulative commitment since entering India in 2010 to more than $88 billion. The latest investment comes as global technology giants step up bets on India’s AI and digital infrastructure, with Google and Microsoft also committing multi-billion-dollar investments over the past year to build hyperscale cloud and AI capacity in the country.

The announcement followed Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Welcoming the investment, Modi said in a post on X, “A great meeting with Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India”.

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Jassy said Amazon’s business priorities continued to align with India’s focus on democratising access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs and enabling exports. “We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India,” he said. In another post on X, Jassy said Amazon had been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups and enterprises in India for more than a decade and was still “just getting started”. “Excited about what’s ahead. Still early days for what we can build,” he wrote.

Hyperscale Battles

Amazon’s latest commitment comes within six months of its earlier $35-billion India investment plan and reinforces India’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest-growing AI infrastructure markets. In October last year, Google announced a $15-billion investment to establish its largest AI hub outside the US in Visakhapatnam in partnership with AdaniConneX and Bharti Airtel.

The project includes a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus and advanced compute infrastructure. Two months later, Microsoft committed $17.5 billion to expand cloud and AI infrastructure in India, with a focus on sovereign-ready hyperscale capacity, new cloud regions and AI skilling. Together with Amazon’s latest announcement, the three global technology giants have unveiled about $45.5 billion of fresh AI and cloud infrastructure investments over the past year, underscoring the country’s growing importance in their global AI strategies.

The fresh $13 billion investment will be used to expand Amazon Web Services’ data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, enabling startups, enterprises and government organisations to access custom AI chips, managed AI services and developer tools for building and deploying AI applications. AWS counts the National Health Authority, Government e-Marketplace, Delhivery, Physics Wallah, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank among its India customers.

From Cloud to Cart

Beyond cloud infrastructure, Amazon said it will continue investing in the operations network supporting its ecommerce and quick commerce businesses. The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centres and over 100 last-mile delivery stations this year. The expansion comes a day after Amazon announced it would take its quick commerce service Amazon Now to more than 300 cities, significantly expanding its presence beyond metros into tier-II and tier-III markets.

Amazon said it aims to support 3.8 million jobs and enable $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2030, while extending AI benefits to 15 million small businesses and AI education to four million government school students. Since beginning operations in India, the company said it has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled more than $20 billion in cumulative exports, supported 2.8 million jobs and trained over 10 million people in cloud skills. The latest investment, Amazon said, reflects its long-term confidence in India as demand for AI services, cloud computing and digital commerce continues to accelerate across enterprises, startups and the public sector.