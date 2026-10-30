Amazon reported a 12% year-on-year rise in third-quarter net sales to $201.9 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with $180.2 billion in the year-ago period. Operating income rose 61% to $28.1 billion from $17.4 billion, taking the operating margin to 13.9%, its highest ever.

Net sales grew 13%. The company said the change in Prime Day timing affected the comparison, as the event was held in the second quarter this year in most large countries, against the third quarter in 2025. Excluding this change, year-on-year sales growth would have been approximately 400 basis points higher.

AWS leads segment growth

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recorded the strongest growth among the company’s three business segments, with net sales rising 39% to $46 billion. This was its fastest growth in nearly five years and took its annualised revenue run rate to $184 billion.

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North America sales increased 6% to $112.9 billion and international sales rose 5% to $43.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, International sales growth stood at 8%.

AWS operating income increased to $17.8 billion from $11.4 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. North America operating income rose to $8.7 billion from $4.8 billion, while International operating income increased to $1.6 billion from $1.2 billion.

Net income declines, free cash flow turns negative

Net income fell to $20.7 billion from $21.2 billion a year ago. Diluted earnings per share stood at $1.89, compared with $1.95 in the third quarter of 2025. Amazon attributed the decline primarily to $9.5 billion in pre-tax gains from its investments in Anthropic, which were recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Operating cash flow for the trailing 12 months increased 29% to $168.3 billion from $130.7 billion. Free cash flow, however, recorded an outflow of $42.4 billion against an inflow of $14.8 billion a year ago. The decline was largely due to a $94.8 billion year-on-year increase in purchases of property and equipment, primarily showing investments in artificial intelligence.

CEO predicts further AWS growth

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, “Our AWS investment in functionality and infrastructure is working, with over 39% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 ($184 billion revenue run rate) and projected revenue growth rates of over 40% both in 2027 and in 2028,”

He added that the company’s retail business was gaining market share through a wider product selection and faster deliveries. Jassy also pointed to growth in Grocery, Pharmacy, Amazon Leo and Zoox.

Q4 revenue forecast

For the fourth quarter, Amazon expects net sales of $240 billion to $247 billion, indicating year-on-year growth of 12% to 16%. Operating income is projected to be between $28.5 billion and $33.5 billion, compared with $25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company expects capital expenditure for 2026 to be approximately $220 billion. It also expects advertising revenue to grow in the high teens in the fourth quarter, compared with 12% growth, excluding foreign exchange movements, in the third quarter.