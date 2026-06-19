Amazon India’s Prime subscriber base has doubled over the past three years, driven largely by growing adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Abhinav Agarwal, director – Prime, Amazon India told FE.

Nearly 70% of new Prime sign-ups now come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, underscoring the growth beyond metropolitan markets, he added. While he refrained from giving India specific numbers, the Prime programme has 200 million members globally, according to data shared by Amazon.

Tiered Market Penetration

“Prime members are the most loyal and engaged customer base on the Amazon India. On an average, Prime members spend about five times more than their counterpart (non-Prime Amazon users),” Agarwal said.

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He added members saved more than twice the cost of their annual membership on average in 2025 through delivery benefits, shopping offers and entertainment services, while its most active users realised savings exceeding eight times the membership fee.

His comments came as Amazon India announced the 10th edition of Prime Day, which will run for 72 hours from July 4 to July 6.

The event will feature more than 500 new product launches from over 100 Indian and global brands across categories including smartphones, laptops, fashion, home appliances, beauty products, toys and everyday essentials.

Decade Milestones

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Amazon is offering a limited-period discount on Prime memberships, bringing the annual Prime plan down to Rs 999 from Rs 1,499. Prime Lite and Prime Shopping Edition memberships have also been discounted.

The company is also introducing “Prime Playback”, an AI-powered personalised video experience that highlights a member’s shopping history, savings and streaming preferences across Amazon services. The feature is being rolled out to select Prime members from June 18.

The Prime programme was introduced in India a decade back, with a bundled proposition across shopping and entertainment. Agarwal said Amazon continues to view the combination of shopping, delivery and entertainment benefits as the core of the Prime proposition.

On the introduction of advertisements on Prime Video, he said the ad-supported model enables Amazon to continue investing in a larger content library while keeping the overall Prime programme accessible to customers across the country. Customers seeking an ad-free viewing experience can opt for an additional access pass.

Amazon has also introduced AI-powered shopping tools such as Rufus, Lens AI, AI Review Highlights and Buying Guides as it seeks to improve product discovery and personalisation on the platform.