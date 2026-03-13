In an effort to enhance its operations in the Northeast, Amazon India has launched a new air cargo route linking Guwahati with Kolkata as part of its Amazon Air fleet. The service, which began in 2023, originally operated in major cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The newly established route is anticipated to significantly accelerate delivery times, improving shipment speed by five times. This enhancement will facilitate deliveries throughout the seven sister states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, according to a company statement.

The inaugural flight to Guwahati was celebrated with a launch event at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, officiated by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

“For sellers in the region, the introduction of Amazon Air services to Guwahati will connect enterprises with customers across the nation. The increased fulfillment speed will allow businesses to engage with a broader customer base and meaningfully contribute to India’s burgeoning digital economy, while also providing the advantages of faster, more reliable deliveries to communities throughout Assam and the Northeast,” Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary of Assam, said.

Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, India and Australia, Amazon further noted that advancements in logistics infrastructure are expected to create significant job opportunities for the local youth and that the operationalization of Amazon Air services will aid in job creation and bolster overall economic growth in the region.

In addition to its own freight capacity, Amazon India also collaborates with other Indian airlines to enhance its cargo services.