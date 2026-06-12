AM Green and V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Authority have signed an MoU to develop one of India’s first large-scale green ammonia bunkering hubs at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The announcement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 28 to jointly develop VOC Port, Tuticorin, as a strategic green ammonia production and bunkering hub.

AM Green, a leading green hydrogen and ammonia developer, las month announced that it will set up a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) green hydrogen-based ammonia plant near VOC Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu at ₹15,000 crore investment. The project will include ammonia handling, storage and bunkering infrastructure, pilot bunkering operations, safety systems and training programmes.

In its latest release, AM Green said it plans to develop up to 200,000 tonnes per annum (KTPA) of green ammonia bunkering capacity by 2029-30 with an estimated investment of ₹2,000 crore. The partners also see potential to expand capacity to 500 KTPA by 2035, entailing a total investment of ₹5,000 crore, subject to market demand and wider adoption of low-carbon marine fuels.

Bunkering refers to the storage and supply of fuel to ships and green ammonia is expected to emerge as a low-carbon marine fuel as the global shipping industry seeks to decarbonise. AM Green and VOC Port Authority said it will explore pilot bunkering operations and jointly develop the infrastructure required to facilitate green ammonia bunkering in line with international best practices.

“Tuticorin is a natural gateway for India’s green ammonia bunkering future. VOC Port’s existing ammonia infrastructure, its Green Hydrogen Hub designation, and its connectivity to global shipping lanes make this partnership a critical building block in AM Green’s pan-India commercialisation strategy,” Gautam Reddy Kumbam, CEO, AM Green, said in a statement.

The bunkering capacity agreement reinforces AM Green’s commitment to develop a 1 MTPA green ammonia production facility near the port, involving an investment of ₹15,000 crore. The company has already completed a significant portion of the land acquisition for the green hydrogen-ammonia complex.

The project is also expected to catalyse investments of around ₹35,000 crore in renewable power generation and supports AM Green’s target of developing more than 4 MTPA of green ammonia production capacity across India by 2030.

“We are committed to providing the infrastructure, facilitation, and institutional support needed to make Tuticorin a leading destination for green ammonia bunkering and export, and we look forward to working with AM Green to realise this shared vision,” Susanta Kumar Nath, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, said.