Sundar Pichai topped the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, with Alphabet emerging as the most valuable company in the ranking at US$4.2 trillion. The Google parent has overtaken Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, which has a valuation of US$2.6 trillion, according to the report released by HSBC India and Hurun India on November 12.

The ranking places Pichai first among 236 leaders of Indian origin heading some of the world’s most valuable companies headquartered outside India. Nadella ranks second, followed by Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron Technology, valued at US$1.4 trillion.

Alphabet’s rise marks a reversal from the inaugural 2024 edition, when Microsoft held the top position. The report said Alphabet’s value increased 98% between the two editions, while Microsoft’s declined 17%.

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The HSBC Hurun Global Indians List covers people of Indian origin, irrespective of their passport. It includes founders, co-founders, CEOs, managing directors and chairpersons leading companies based outside India. The ranking measures the value of the companies they lead, not the personal wealth of the executives.

The 200 companies featured in the latest edition have a combined value of US$15 trillion, up 53% from US$9.9 trillion in 2024. They employ nearly 5.3 million people worldwide and generate US$2.5 trillion in revenue and US$416 billion in combined net profits in 2025.

The report also shows the growing influence of Indian-origin leaders in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors and financial services. Over 70% of the combined value of the companies in the ranking comes from businesses driven by or integrated with AI.

How did Alphabet overtake Microsoft?

Alphabet’s valuation rose to US$4.2 trillion in the 2026 list, compared with Microsoft’s US$2.6 trillion. The US$1.6 trillion gap marks a significant change from the 2024 edition, when Microsoft ranked ahead of Alphabet.

Pichai has overseen Alphabet’s expansion across Google Search, YouTube, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Google Search and YouTube give the company a large consumer reach, while Google Cloud provides computing infrastructure, data services and AI tools to businesses.

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Under Nadella, Microsoft has expanded its cloud and AI businesses, integrating these technologies across its software and enterprise products. The report credits him with shifting the company’s focus towards cloud services, partnerships and a culture of continuous learning.

Micron Technology, led by Mehrotra, recorded the biggest percentage increase among the top three companies. Its value rose 1,174% to US$1.4 trillion compared with the 2024 list. The report linked the growth to rising demand for memory chips used in AI and high-performance computing.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan ranks fourth, while Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, takes fifth place. The report puts the combined value of the five companies associated with these leaders at US$9.1 trillion, around 61% of the list’s total value.

The top 10 account for US$10.5 trillion, or close to 70% of the combined value. Alphabet and Microsoft together earned US$234 billion in net profit, more than the other companies on the list combined, according to the report.

The valuations are based on market capitalisation for listed companies and Hurun Research’s assessed valuations for privately held businesses. The cut-off date was June 25, 2026. The US$4.2 trillion valuation for Alphabet and US$2.6 trillion for Microsoft therefore show the figures used for this edition, not their live market values.

What does the ranking reveal about Indian-origin leaders?

The 2026 edition features 236 individuals leading 200 companies across 23 industries. Software and Services has the largest representation, with 53 companies, followed by Financial Services with 31 and Healthcare with 21.

Artificial Intelligence appears as a separate industry in the list for the first time. It includes 18 companies with a combined value of US$227 billion, 16 of which are privately held. Cursor leads the group with a valuation of US$60 billion.

The report found that 103 of the 200 companies, or 52%, are AI-driven or AI-integrated. Together, they are valued at US$10.7 trillion, representing 71% of the total value of the list.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said Indian-origin executives had a major role in shaping the technology sector. “More than 70% of the value on this list sits in companies driven by AI,” he said.

He added that leaders such as Pichai at Alphabet, Nadella at Microsoft, Aravind Srinivas at Perplexity and Aman Sanger at Cursor were shaping technologies that could define the next 20 years. “The diaspora is not just taking part in the AI revolution; it is leading it,” Junaid said.

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The ranking also shows the number of Indian-origin professionals selected to lead companies they did not establish. Of the 236 individuals, 125 did not found the companies they currently lead. They instead rose to senior positions at global businesses, including Google, Microsoft, Novartis and Chanel.

“The most striking finding of this year’s list is not the US$15 trillion. It is who chose these leaders,” Junaid said, referring to the confidence global boards have placed in Indian-origin executives.

India’s education system has also contributed to this leadership pipeline. The report found that 58% of those on the list completed their undergraduate studies in India before building careers at global companies.

IIT Delhi leads by undergraduate institution, with 15 entrants. The University of Mumbai and IIT Madras also feature among the institutions that produced the most leaders. Stanford University has the highest number of entrants by postgraduate institution, with 19.

“These leaders were made in India before they were made global,” Junaid said.

The United States is home to 177 of the 236 individuals on the list. The UAE and the UK follow with 15 entrants each, while Singapore accounts for nine. San Francisco is the most common city of residence, with 40 entrants, followed by Dubai with 15 and Palo Alto and London with 13 each. California alone accounts for 91 entrants.

The list has expanded since its first edition. A total of 89 new names joined in 2026, while the entry cut-off more than doubled from US$1.2 billion in 2024 to US$2.5 billion.

The youngest entrants are 23-year-old Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha, co-founders of Mercor. Romesh Wadhwani of SymphonyAI, aged 79, is the oldest. The average age of those on the list is 55.

Women account for 16 of the 236 individuals, up from 12 in 2024. Jayshree V. Ullal, chairperson and CEO of Arista Networks, leads the group. Her company is valued at US$208 billion. Companies led by women on the list have a combined value of around US$699 billion.

Junaid described the growing presence of Indian-origin executives in global companies as a shift from brain drain to what he called a “brain bridge”. He said India had an opportunity to use these connections to attract ideas, capital and partnerships.