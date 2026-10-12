Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian distinction, by President Emmanuel Macron.

The honour recognises Mittal’s work in deepening India-France economic ties and his achievements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. The insignia will be presented on October 28 at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

“I am moved and humbled by this gracious award from the Republic of France. My association with France began at Airtel’s inception in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion,” Mittal said in a statement.

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Earlier in 2024, Mittal was also honoured as the first Indian to receive the honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from King Charles III.

Mittal had also been a recipient of the Padma Bhushan in 2007, one of India’s highest civilian awards.

Meanwhile, speaking on the announcement, Ambassador Thierry Mathou said, “Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992. He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades, and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together. Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology.”