India’s telecom market is increasingly splitting into two distinct strategies, with Bharti Airtel focusing on value extraction while Reliance Jio continues to push scale and network dominance.

The divergence is visible not just in their operating metrics, but also in how both management teams framed growth priorities during their Q4FY26 earnings interactions.

Inside the Numbers

Jio remains the undisputed volume leader. The company ended FY26 with 524.4 million subscribers, far ahead of Airtel’s 373.24 million users. Data consumption trends also underline Jio’s scale advantage, with per capita monthly usage at 42.3 GB versus Airtel’s 31.4 GB. Total quarterly data consumption on Jio’s network stood at 66 billion GB, more than double Airtel’s 27.98 billion GB.

Reliance Jio’s management repeatedly stressed subscriber additions, customer engagement, broadband expansion and growing 5G adoption as key focus areas. The company added 36.3 million subscribers during FY26 and expanded its 5G user base to 268 million. Fixed broadband and AirFiber expansion also remained central to its growth narrative.

“Homes continues to be a priority for us, we had a good year, we have now reached 27 million subscribers, almost 10 million net adds during the last 12 months, and 75% of those coming through AirFiber, which is working at scale, working really well,” Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said during the most recent Reliance Industries earnings call.

Jio has also launched its FWA services over UBR technology, aiding it in its mission to reach a 100 million homes.

Extracting Value

Airtel, meanwhile, continues to lead on monetisation. The company reported an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 257 for Q4FY26, significantly ahead of Jio’s Rs 214. Airtel’s strategy has increasingly centred on premiumisation, upgrading users to 4G and 5G plans, and improving the quality of its customer mix rather than chasing raw subscriber scale.

“Our ARPU for the quarter came in at Rs 257 which on annual basis was an increase of rs 3 for the quarter. We’re not happy with the ARPU increase of Rs 3. But we are now determined to double down on all our levers on ARPU and growing and accelerating this pace,” Airtel management said during the fiscal fourth quarter earnings call last week.

Calling the price architecture in the country broken, the telco’s management once gain made a case for revamp in the industry-wide tariff structure instead of the current lumpsum allowances for a fixed price.

The contrast highlights how India’s telecom duopoly is evolving. Jio appears focused on building a larger digital consumption ecosystem spanning mobility, broadband and platforms, while Airtel is positioning itself around higher-paying users and stronger revenue conversion.

Both operators continue to benefit from rising data consumption and 5G adoption. But management commentary suggests neither company is attempting to mirror the other’s playbook. Instead, each is leaning harder into the metric where it already enjoys a structural edge.