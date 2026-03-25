A boardroom reshuffle at Airtel Africa may mark the clearest signal yet of a structured succession plan taking shape within the Bharti group, with promoter family members beginning to assume visible governance roles alongside professional management.

The company on Wednesday said Sunil Bharti Mittal will retire as chairman at the conclusion of its annual general meeting in July 2026, to be succeeded by Gopal Vittal as non-executive chairman. In parallel, Shravin Bharti Mittal will take over as deputy chair, marking his first formal board-level position within Airtel Africa.

The twin moves – professional leadership stepping into the chair role and a next-generation family member entering the board hierarchy – mirror a transition framework that Mittal had outlined earlier. Speaking at an investor interaction earlier this month, Mittal had indicated that members of the next generation would become more visible “at the shareholders’ table” over time, while continuing to build operating experience independently. He had suggested a gradual shift, with mentorship from existing leadership rather than an abrupt transfer of control.

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Next-Gen Induction

Seen against that backdrop, Shravin Mittal’s induction as deputy chair aligns with a phased approach to succession. The company said his role will ensure continuity with the founding family and act as a conduit with key group interfaces, including Airtel Money and the Dubai headquarters.

Shravin Mittal brings an investment-led profile to the role. He is the founder and chief executive of Unbound, a London-based technology investment firm that backs growth-stage companies across sectors such as enterprise software, mobility and fintech. He also serves as Managing Director at Bharti Global, the group’s international investment arm, where he is involved in capital allocation and strategic bets.

His early exposure to the telecom business came through stints at Bharti Airtel between 2010 and 2012, including work on India and Africa operations during the integration of the Zain Africa acquisition. He later worked at JPMorgan in London and at investment firms including SoftBank before returning to the Bharti fold.

While he has been associated with the group’s investment strategy and has served on boards of portfolio companies, the deputy chair role represents his first high-visibility governance position within Airtel Africa itself. The move places him within the formal decision-making structure of a listed operating entity for the first time.

Operational Continuity

At the same time, Vittal’s appointment as non-executive chairman underscores continuity in professional management. Airtel Africa said the appointment is in line with shareholder agreements and noted that Vittal, who currently chairs the GSMA board, has led Bharti Airtel to record revenue market share in a competitive domestic market.

Mittal, who has chaired Airtel Africa since its 2019 listing, said the company now has a “solid strategy and an outstanding leadership team” in place, adding that the timing was right to step aside. He will remain available to support the company as required.

Analysts tracking the Bharti Group said that the changes suggest a calibrated transition in which operational control remains with seasoned executives while promoter family representation moves to the board level, an approach consistent with Mittal’s stated preference for gradual, structured succession.