AIONOS and Black Box are targeting more than $100 million in revenue within three years from a newly announced strategic alliance aimed at helping enterprises deploy artificial intelligence solutions, with the partners focusing on opportunities emerging from a global boom in data-centre investments.

Global Data Center Boom

The alliance will initially pursue opportunities across three key markets — the US, the Middle East and India — which AIONOS Co-founder and Vice-Chairman CP Gurnani described as the primary vectors for growth as AI infrastructure spending accelerates globally.

Gurnani said the company plans to “follow the data” and “follow the data centre investments“, pointing to an estimated $600 billion being invested in data centres worldwide.

He added that India currently accounts for 20% of the data being produced globally, and some of the largest infrastructure projects are currently being developed in the US and the Middle East, creating opportunities for AI deployment and related services.

Combining Infrastructure Capabilities

The partnership combines Black Box’s infrastructure capabilities with AIONOS’s AI products and platforms. Gurnani said the alliance brings together two complementary approaches to the market.

“Black Box is unique in that they do infrastructure as a service, data centre as a service and they will start doing network as a service,” he said.

By contrast, AIONOS was built around a product and innovation framework, developing AI-led enterprise offerings that can be layered on top of customer infrastructure, he said.

The alliance is not being structured as a joint venture but as a go-to-market partnership overseen by a joint steering committee led by Gurnani and Black Box chief executive officer Sanjeev Verma.

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“AI transformation begins with a strong digital foundation, and Black Box enables that foundation through mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, and managed services that power enterprise operations worldwide. Combined with AIONOS’s applied AI platforms and domain expertise, we can help organizations move from AI ambition to AI at scale,” Verma said.