Generali Central Life Insurance, the 74:25 joint venture between Italy’s Generali and state-owned Central Bank of India, is aiming to double its gross written premium (GWP) to ₹5,000 crore over the next three years, backed by a stronger bancassurance partnership and new product launches. MD & CEO Alok Rungta tells Narayanan V about the company’s multi-channel distribution strategy, entry into the pension segment, and why he supports an effort-based approach to distribution commissions. Edited excerpts:

It’s been a year since the Central Bank of India came in as a shareholder. What has changed since then?

The change in shareholding and the brand transition has helped us a lot because the new brand carries greater value and trust, with two large institutions (Central Bank of India and Generali) with 300 years of legacy coming together. We also got the opportunity to work with a bancassurance partner, which was a missing channel for us. These two factors have worked as twin engines of growth. Bancassurance has already contributed 30% of our retail business in the first year. Having said that, the old brand was around for 17 years. Building the same level of brand recall under the new identity will take a few years. We will have more brand awareness campaigns this financial year and, possibly, in the years ahead.

What is your gross written premium (GWP) target going forward?

We closed FY26 with over ₹2,600 crore in GWP, including new business and renewals. In my three years with the organisation, we have doubled our premium size. Our aspiration is to double it again over the next three years. We are working towards reaching ₹5,000 crore in GWP within three years. On the distribution front, we also want the agency channel to grow. We are targeting a mix of 30-35% each from agency and bancassurance, with the remaining 30% coming from direct, broking and corporate channels. We want a multi-channel approach and do not want to depend on any single channel.

Irdai wants to move towards open architecture to reduce exclusive tie-ups with parent banks. How do you view this?

We would be happy to have more partnerships with more institutions. At the same time, we want to expand our own footprint by building a larger agency network. I still believe we have barely scratched the surface in Tier III and Tier IV markets. To reach these customers, we will need partnerships, digital reach and new-age distribution approaches. We are also closely watching the proposed distribution reforms that the Irdai chairman recently spoke about. We see them as enabling reforms that can help us expand our reach.

What prompted your foray into pension products?

If you look at the industry, pension and annuity typically account for nearly 30% of the product mix but we did not have a strong presence in the category. In the early 2000s, the average life expectancy in India was around 60 years. Today it is about 72 years and is expected to reach 77 years by the end of the decade. As life expectancy rises, one of the biggest risks is longevity risk. India also has nearly 80 lakh MSMEs, and around 85% of the workforce is in the unorganised sector. We do not have a comprehensive social security system. All these segments need better retirement solutions. Our current product mix is largely non-participating, with around 15% ULIPs and 15% participating products.

The regulator is planning to come out with a draft paper on commission structure. Will that have any impact on your agency business?

I am relieved, relaxed and pleased that the regulator has started recognising that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The agency channel, for example, is driven by individual professionals who go door to door, advise customers, understand their needs and explain insurance products. That takes considerable effort. The 40-50% commission that an agent earns is often seen as high because it is paid upfront.

But these are 20-year or long-term products, and premiums are collected over many years. When viewed over the life of the policy, the commission is only a fraction of the total premium. Obviously, high effort has to have high remuneration. In the bancassurance model, we need to examine how that model works—who is spending money, what effort is made by the bank, and what effort is made by the insurer. The effort-reward ratio has to be established. The regulator has done a fantastic job by asking all insurers to submit detailed data for the last three years on channel-wise costs. That exercise has helped establish a much clearer understanding of effort-based costs across different models. There is clarity emerging and this discussion is not about high cost but what is the right cost.