As companies expand remote, hybrid and outsourced operations, experts noted that artificial intelligence (AI)-based identity verification is emerging as a tool to address risks such as credential sharing, impersonation and unauthorised access. However, the technology is also raising questions about how far employers should go in monitoring workers.

Continuous identity assurance systems are designed to verify that an authorised user remains present during sensitive work sessions rather than relying only on a password or one-time login. Such systems can be particularly relevant for sectors handling sensitive information, including financial services, healthcare, business process outsourcing and technology.

The distinction between security monitoring and employee surveillance, however, is becoming increasingly important. While verifying a user’s identity can address a specific security risk, monitoring facial expressions, movements or screen activity for productivity assessment can turn security tools into broader employee-monitoring systems.

Against this backdrop, companies deploying AI-based identity systems may need to establish clear limits on what data is collected, how long it is retained and whether information gathered for security can later be used for employee performance evaluation, according to the experts.

RemoteDesk, which provides AI-based workforce security solutions, said its deployments have covered more than 100 million secured work hours and 100,000 users. The company also claims to have reduced unauthorized access attempts by 95% in one enterprise deployment. These figures are company-reported and have not been independently benchmarked.

“Security versus privacy is not the real challenge. The focus should be on designing systems that strengthen enterprise trust without compromising employee dignity,” Rishabh Lalwani, Managing Director, RemoteDesk said.

Experts and organisations deploying such systems are likely to face a basic test: whether the technology can deliver measurable security improvements while collecting and retaining the minimum amount of employee data necessary.