From AI-driven hiring to skills-first workplaces, the rules of workforce management are changing rapidly. While enterprises are investing heavily in AI, many are still grappling with fragmented data and legacy HR systems. In this interview, Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO of PeopleStrong – the Goldman Sachs-backed HR and work-tech platform serving over 500 enterprises – explains to Sudhir Chowdhary why the next phase of transformation will depend less on new tools and more on connecting data, intelligence and people. Excerpts:

PeopleStrong has evolved from an HR software company into a broader work-tech platform. What has driven that transition?

The enterprise HR market has evolved significantly. Organisations are no longer looking at HR only through the lens of process efficiency; they want workforce intelligence, agility and measurable business outcomes. Traditional HR systems were designed to record transactions, leaving recruitment, payroll and performance data fragmented across multiple platforms.

We recognised this shift early and built a unified platform that connects the entire employee lifecycle while delivering consumer-grade employee experiences. AI has accelerated this journey.

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With MAAX, our multi-agent architecture, we are moving beyond automation toward intelligent, context-aware execution helping organisations anticipate workforce needs, identify skill gaps, and make faster talent decisions in real time. With more than two million users across over 500 enterprises, the platform has evolved from supporting HR operations to enabling workforce strategy.

What are the biggest HR transformation gaps you still see in Indian enterprises today?

Many organisations have digitised HR processes but have yet to treat people data as a strategic business asset. Recruitment, learning, payroll and performance often continue to operate in silos, making workforce decisions reactive instead of data-driven.

The second gap is mindset. HR is still measured largely through operational metrics such as hiring efficiency or attrition, whereas the bigger opportunity lies in predictive workforce intelligence – anticipating skill gaps, identifying retention risks and enabling faster talent decisions. The future of HR transformation will depend less on adding new tools and more on connecting data, intelligence and employee experience into a single ecosystem.

AI is rapidly entering recruitment, payroll, performance management and learning. Which HR functions will change the most?

Recruitment will see the fastest transformation. We are moving from AI-assisted hiring to AI-driven recruiting, where intelligent systems can screen candidates, match skills, schedule interviews and significantly reduce hiring time.

Performance management and learning are also changing rapidly. Instead of annual reviews and standardised learning journeys, AI enables continuous feedback, personalised development and dynamic career paths based on an employee’s skills and aspirations. At the same time, core HR functions such as payroll and compliance will become increasingly automated and embedded into everyday workflows. The bigger shift is that AI is moving HR beyond process automation towards becoming a strategic driver of workforce agility and business growth.

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Many companies are adopting AI without a strong data foundation. Is the industry moving too fast?

The issue is not speed but preparedness. Many organisations are adopting AI before investing in the data foundations needed to make it effective. Fragmented employee data, inconsistent records and disconnected systems limit AI’s ability to deliver meaningful insights.

For CHROs, the priority should be building connected ecosystems that bring together recruitment, payroll, learning, performance and engagement. AI can amplify decision-making, but only when the underlying data architecture and governance are strong.

What does ‘human-centric AI’ actually mean inside an enterprise?

Human-centric AI means designing technology around how people work, learn and grow rather than around traditional HR processes. It is about removing friction, improving access to information and enabling better decisions – not replacing human judgement.

AI should help employees discover career opportunities, learning pathways and feedback more intuitively while allowing HR teams to operate at scale without losing the human touch. Ultimately, the objective is to make work more human, not less.

Are Indian companies truly ready for a skills-first workforce model, or are they still dependent on traditional hierarchies and degrees?

Indian enterprises are clearly moving towards a skills-first approach, but the transition is still underway. While organisations increasingly recognise that skills matter more than degrees, many continue to rely on traditional hierarchies and credential-based hiring.

Building a skills-first organisation requires better talent intelligence to identify capabilities, map skill gaps and support internal mobility. Cultural change will take time, particularly in large enterprises, but the direction is clear. AI-driven talent mapping, personalised learning and greater emphasis on internal mobility are steadily reshaping how organisations build and develop their workforce.