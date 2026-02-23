The demand for AI talent in the country has exceeded supply, resulting in a 51% gap. This disparity is driving up hiring costs, with companies willing to pay two to four times the current total compensation to acquire AI professionals.

To address this gap and expand the talent pool, TeamLease Digital has launched a Women Returnship programme to help women who have left their IT jobs return to the workforce. Participants are enrolled in an AI career accelerator program to prepare them for these roles.

The first batch of 10 women, chosen from 110 applicants—many from Tier II cities—has begun their back-to-work journey. These women are primarily in the 30-40 age group and have been away from work for periods ranging from one to seven years. They will undergo eight weeks of training, followed by job placements.

The company plans to have one batch of 15 women each month, aiming to create a pool of 200 women by the end of the year.

What did Neeti Sharma say?

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, states that companies are hiring AI engineers faster than they can find candidates. “We can only fill 30-40% of the demand,” she noted. Around 60% of new job openings in the last six months have been in the AI sector, primarily generated at Global Capability Centres.

Additionally, non-tech companies in e-commerce, retail, food, engineering, and automotive sectors are seeking AI roles as they undergo digital transformation initiatives, accounting for 15-20% of the jobs.

While there is a high volume of job openings, there is not enough readily available talent, Sharma said. About 2.9 lakh jobs were created in tech and non-tech companies this year, with expectations that this number will rise to 4 million by 2030.

Fresh graduates lack experience and will require time to develop; in contrast, these women have foundational tech skills and prior experience in IT services, meaning they don’t start from scratch. However, their tech skills will need updating.

What will this AI focused training include?

Training includes lessons on architecting AI systems, mastering the language of AI, understanding cloud AI infrastructure, and building intelligent systems, AI agents, and integrating AI to enhance team productivity.

In addition to technical skills, the program also focuses on softer skills, helping participants navigate the changing workplace, regain confidence, and receive the support to overcome their apprehensions, according to Sharma.

This initiative provides women with a dedicated returnship path, allowing them to engage with future technologies. By the sixth week of the program, participants will be prepared to meet potential employers. Many companies, including Infosys, Wipro, Deloitte, Capgemini, and Swiss Re, have implemented systems to encourage women to return to work.

Sharma announced plans to initiate a similar program for men, as they have received a significant number of inquiries from middle-level IT professionals facing layoffs or job insecurity, especially those aged 40-45. About 20% of the applications have come from men seeking similar support.

Last year, approximately 50,000 individuals in the middle layer were laid off, and more layoffs could occur if professionals do not upgrade their skills. Acquiring AI skill sets will open up more career opportunities for them.