Artificial intelligence-led optimisation of telecom networks can improve spectral efficiency by about 10%, potentially helping operators manage congestion without additional airwaves, a senior Ericsson executive said.

“By applying AI to key parts of the radio network, we have seen about a 10% gain in spectrum efficiency. If an operator has 100 MHz, it’s like getting 110 MHz in usable capacity,” Magnus Ewerbring, CTO (APAC) at Ericsson, told FE in an interaction.

The gains come as telecom networks prepare for higher data traffic driven by AI-based applications such as real-time translation, augmented reality and always-on digital assistants. Improved efficiency would allow carriers to transmit more data over the same spectrum, easing pressure on limited airwave resources and reducing the need for fresh allocations or refarming.

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Embedding AI at the Edge

Ewerbring said AI is being embedded across the network stack, from radio access to core and support systems, as part of the company’s current R&D focus. “AI is part of everything we do, from the radio network to core and support systems,” he said, adding that the company is also seeing traction in mission-critical applications such as public safety and railways, alongside efforts to monetise 5G through network APIs.

He said that Ericsson has introduced AI compute capabilities within antenna systems, enabling real-time signal processing at the tower level. This allows networks to better detect weak signals from devices operating under power constraints. “By processing data right at the antenna using AI, we can improve how signals are received and interpreted,” he said.

On technology strategy, Ewerbring said Ericsson continues to invest in its own custom silicon while keeping its software portable across multiple chipsets, including those from Intel, AMD and Arm. This, he indicated, differs from approaches that rely more heavily on GPU-based architectures.

Strategic Global Manufacturing Hub

On manufacturing, he said India is emerging as a key base. Ericsson produces radio access network equipment through its Pune facility with contract manufacturer Jabil and operates an antenna plant in Gurugram catering to both domestic and export markets. The company is availing benefits under the production-linked incentive scheme.

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“Where we place production depends on cost, scale and supplier access. India scores well across these,” he said, adding that proximity to a large and growing market strengthens the case for local manufacturing.