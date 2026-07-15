For years, software engineering was one of the most popular career choices for India’s top engineering students. The path was fairly straightforward – study engineering, crack campus placements, join a technology company and work on software products. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now changing that career path.

As companies move beyond experimenting with AI and start using it in real products and business operations, they are looking for professionals who can do more than just write code. Experts noted that a new role called Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) is gaining attention because it combines software engineering, AI, product thinking and business problem-solving.

For students planning a career in AI and technology, this could be an important role to watch.

What is a forward deployed engineer?

The term Forward Deployed Engineer was coined by Palantir and takes inspiration from the military concept of having personnel stationed close to where they are needed. In the technology sector, an FDE works closely with customers or internal business teams to understand their problems and build AI solutions that work in real-world situations.

Unlike a traditional software engineer who may primarily focus on developing a product, an FDE is often involved in the entire process – understanding the problem, designing a solution, writing production-ready code, deploying the system and making sure it delivers the expected results.

The growing use of enterprise AI is creating demand for engineers who can combine technical skills with customer-facing and business abilities. Microsoft has also expanded its focus on this model through its Microsoft Frontier Company, with a reported $2.5 billion investment and around 6,500 FDEs embedded within client organisations to co-design and improve AI systems.

Experts noted that companies are increasingly looking for candidates who can combine technical knowledge with product understanding, communication skills and practical experience. Some institutions are already adapting their programmes to this changing demand.

1. Masters’ Union

The Postgraduate Programme in Applied AI & Agentic Systems at Masters’ Union is designed around emerging enterprise AI careers rather than only traditional software engineering roles. The 15-month programme combines AI engineering with product and business learning. The institute claims that it prepares students for roles such as Forward Deployed Engineer, AI Solutions Engineer, AI Transformation Lead, AI Product Manager and AI Strategy Consultant.

Students build a foundation in AI and machine learning during the first four terms before choosing specialisations in areas such as AI Product Management, Advanced AI Systems or AI Business.

The programme also includes six production-grade AI systems built across six academic terms, giving students hands-on experience in areas such as applied AI solutions and multi-agent systems. Students also work through case studies developed by practising FDEs, covering problem identification, solution design, deployment and stakeholder management.

2. IIT Madras

IIT Madras remains one of India’s leading engineering institutes and has a strong academic and research ecosystem in artificial intelligence. Students can build expertise in areas such as machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing and robotics. The institute also provides opportunities to work on advanced research projects through specialised laboratories and faculty-led initiatives.

For students interested in AI research, higher education or core AI engineering, IIT Madras continues to be a strong option. Its focus is more academically and technically oriented, making it particularly relevant for students who want to develop deep expertise in AI and pursue advanced technical or research careers.

3. IIIT Bangalore

IIIT Bangalore combines computer science education with applied AI research and industry collaboration. Its postgraduate programmes cover areas such as machine learning, data science and intelligent systems, while project-based learning gives students opportunities to apply their technical knowledge.

The institute’s connections with the technology industry can also help students understand how AI is being used beyond academic environments. For students looking for a combination of computer science, AI, research and practical applications, IIIT Bangalore is another institution worth considering.

4. IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi has also introduced a programme specifically focused on the emerging FDE career path. Its Advanced Certificate in AI Forward Deployed Engineering is a six-month programme aimed at working professionals who want to transition into FDE roles.

The programme is delivered online on weekends, allowing participants to continue working while studying. It covers AI fundamentals along with production engineering, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), AI agents, deployment and customer-facing problem-solving.

Students also complete five portfolio projects, including a production deployment. The programme additionally offers an optional campus immersion at IIT Delhi.