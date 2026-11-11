AI agents are beginning to narrow the pricing gap between online platforms and neighbourhood retailers, giving small shopkeepers a way to counter discounts offered by Amazon and Flipkart without eating into their margins. By tracking online prices in real time and combining them with a store’s purchase costs, inventory and margin requirements, the technology is helping physical retailers make more informed pricing decisions and compete for customers who increasingly compare prices before buying.

AI-powered pricing and inventory management

At Bangalore Dry Fruits and Nuts in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar, the manager, Utkarsh, uses AI agents on OpenAI’s ChatGPT Dots, Anthropic’s Claude and xAI’s Grok Bot to monitor prices across online platforms. Connected to the store’s inventory management system, the agents suggest prices that can beat online offers while protecting a fixed margin. They also factor in when a particular batch was purchased and at what cost. Older stock can therefore be discounted more aggressively to clear it before expiry, while newer inventory bought at higher prices is priced more conservatively.

Muralidhar, who runs an electronics store in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram, has similarly connected AI agents to his billing and inventory software to track prices on Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms. When a customer enquires about a television or washing machine, the agents weigh the online price against the store’s purchase cost, distributor offers and available margins before suggesting a quote. The system also identifies products that the store can sell cheaper than online platforms because of favourable purchase costs, and flags slow-moving models that may need discounts before newer versions arrive. It is programmed not to recommend prices that breach the store’s minimum margin.

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The timing is significant. Online festive sales grew an estimated 13-15% in gross merchandise value in the run-up to Diwali, against the 20-25% growth industry analysts and executives had expected. This was the slowest festive growth in at least five years, according to industry estimates. Discounts on electronics were also 35-40% lower than last year, as brands had limited room to cut prices amid rising input costs, executives said. This has given offline retailers some breathing space, even as consumers continue to compare prices across channels.

Shoppers, meanwhile, are becoming more discerning about online deals. Price-tracking tools such as BuyHatke, Flipshope, PriceDiff, Compare Karle, PriceHistory and Keepa allow consumers to check a product’s price history across platforms, making it harder for retailers to pass off routine price changes as festive discounts.

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AI pricing tools gain ground, but challenges remain

Beyond individual shopkeepers, retail technology companies such as Reliance-backed Fynd, Ginesys and Increff are offering AI-powered tools to track competing prices and recommend when and how much to discount. These typically cost Rs 10,000-15,000 a month on a subscription basis, with a fixed quota of tokens, analysts said.

Adoption among large multi-store retailers, however, remains concentrated at the head-office level, where pricing decisions are made and approved by personnel. Separate profit centres for online and offline businesses, differences between full-price and factory outlets, and franchise arrangements make it difficult to apply a common pricing strategy across stores. Companies are also reluctant to hand pricing decisions to individual store employees.

Analysts expect adoption to widen considerably by next year’s festive season as retailers become more familiar with AI agents. For small retailers, the attraction is straightforward: technology that once strengthened the pricing advantage of online platforms could now help level the playing field.