Artificial intelligence could free up as much as 40 per cent of the existing workforce capacity in middle- and back-office banking functions by 2030, as banks move towards technology-led operations, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, titled ‘A Golden Window for Growth’, said corporate and investment banks are entering a crucial phase in which rising revenues and wider adoption of AI could reshape how they operate, serve clients and manage costs. The extent to which banks benefit from this shift will depend on their ability to integrate AI into core operations rather than use it only to automate individual tasks.

BCG estimates that the global corporate and investment banking (CIB) revenue pool, including nonbank financial institutions (NBFIs), will reach about $1.1 trillion in 2026, making growth of more than 7 per cent from 2025. The market is projected to expand to approximately USD 1.4 trillion by 2030, creating an opportunity for banks to invest in technology and prepare for changing client demands.

The report warned that rising revenues alone may not guarantee stronger profitability, as banks that fail to adapt their operating models could struggle to keep pace with more technology-driven competitors.

AI to reshape banking operations

The report said leading corporate and investment banks are expected to move from human-led operating models, in which AI supports individual tasks, to technology-led models where AI is integrated across business functions.

This transition could significantly change the nature of work across banking operations, particularly in functions that involve repetitive and process-driven activities. Middle- and back-office teams, which support transactions, compliance, processing and other operational requirements, are expected to account for a substantial share of the capacity released through automation.

“BCG estimates that up to 40 per cent of current full-time-equivalent capacity in middle- and back-office functions could be freed up by 2030, measured against today’s job profiles. Freed capacity is not the same as a net headcount reduction: much of it may be absorbed by new roles as banks redeploy staff toward higher-value, judgment-intensive work.”

The distinction is important because the estimated 40 per cent refers to workforce capacity that could be made available through changes in how jobs are performed. It does not necessarily mean that banks will reduce their workforce by the same proportion.

Instead, banks could redirect employees towards work that requires greater judgement, decision-making and client engagement. The scale of this transition will depend on how institutions redesign their processes and prepare employees for new responsibilities.

BCG said the next stage of AI adoption would involve more than introducing standalone tools. Shared data systems, integrated technology platforms and intelligence layers that connect different functions will be important in allowing banks to use AI across their operations.

Technology could increase the gap between banks

The report projected a significant difference in financial performance between leading banks and those that lag in adopting technology-led operating models.

By 2030, leading corporate and investment banks are expected to maintain a cost-to-income ratio of roughly 53 per cent and a return on tangible equity of about 21 per cent. In comparison, lagging banks are projected to report a cost-to-income ratio of around 68 per cent and a return on tangible equity of approximately 10 per cent.

The cost-to-income ratio measures the expenses incurred by a bank to generate income. A lower ratio generally indicates greater operating efficiency. Return on tangible equity measures profitability relative to tangible shareholder equity and helps assess how effectively a bank generates returns on its capital.

The projected gap suggests that banks could face sharply different financial outcomes even as the overall industry expands. Institutions that integrate technology into their operations could be better placed to manage rising business volumes without a corresponding increase in costs.

“By 2030, the leading banks’ models will be technology-led and broadly AI-enabled, and the operating model will determine whether growth can be served at attractive economics,” BCG said in the report.

The report also explained the importance of building technology systems that can be reused across business units, rather than developing separate solutions for individual teams or processes. Such an approach could help banks reduce duplication, improve the flow of information and deploy new AI applications more efficiently.

Workforce to change towards higher-value roles

The impact of AI is expected to extend beyond routine operational tasks and reshape the structure of banking teams. BCG said banks could move towards flatter organisational structures, with AI agents handling more execution and reconciliation work while employees focus on complex decisions, client relationships and oversight.

In the front office, the change is expected to be less about reducing the workforce and more about changing how employees work. Bankers, sales teams and traders could rely on AI for routine analysis, data collection and the preparation of client requests, allowing them to spend more time on complex transactions and advisory services.

The report said human expertise would remain important in areas such as senior client coverage, complex financial structuring, pricing decisions and tailored advice.

Banks would also need to invest in training and reskilling their existing workforce. As demand grows for employees who understand both financial markets and technology, institutions may need to redesign junior roles to focus more on analysis, synthesis and judgement rather than execution alone.

BCG said the transition would require banks to combine technology investments with a clear workforce strategy. The aim would be to ensure that employees can take on higher-value responsibilities as AI assumes a larger share of repetitive work.

Banking revenues set to rise to $1.4 trillion

The expected change in banking operations comes as the industry enters a period of strong revenue growth.According to BCG, the global corporate and investment banking revenue pool, including nonbank financial institutions, is projected to reach approximately $1.1 trillion in 2026. The report estimates that the market will expand to around USD 1.39 trillion by 2030, representing annual growth of roughly 5 per cent.

The growth outlook shows higher activity in investment banking and financial markets, an expanding role for private capital and increasing business from hedge funds and financial sponsors.

The report said investment banking and markets revenues rose sharply in the first half of 2026, supported by trading activity, a reopening of the initial public offering market and a strong pipeline of deals. Combined investment banking and markets revenue grew by roughly 15 per cent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Regulatory changes have also created opportunities for banks to deploy capital into new business areas. BCG estimates that about USD 88 billion has been freed up for US banks under the proposed Basel III changes, while Canadian banks have gained around USD 73 billion in risk-weighted capacity following a reduction in regulatory buffers.

The report said banks could use their current earnings strength to invest in technology, expand their capabilities and prepare for future competition. The opportunity, however, will not be distributed evenly across institutions.

Nonbank financial institutions gain ground

The report identified a shift in the sources of growth as another major change for corporate and investment banks. Hedge funds, private equity sponsors and other nonbank financial institutions are expected to account for a larger share of the market by 2030.

BCG projected that nonbank financial institutions will account for around 23 per cent of the total corporate and investment banking revenue pool by 2030, compared with an estimated 19 per cent in 2026.

Hedge fund revenues are expected to grow at an annual rate of about 9 per cent through 2030, while financial sponsors are projected to record growth of roughly 8 per cent. Traditional corporate clients, by comparison, are expected to grow at around 2 per cent annually.

The changing client mix could force banks to rethink how they organise their businesses. Instead of treating advisory, financing, trading and transaction banking as separate products, institutions may need to offer a more integrated range of services to clients.

The report said banks would increasingly need to align their client coverage, financing capacity and data systems to build stronger relationships with sponsors and hedge funds. These clients often seek multiple services from the same institution and increasingly expect technology-driven efficiencies.

India among Asia-Pacific’s growth opportunities

The report also highlighted differences in the pace of growth across regions, with Asia-Pacific expected to record the fastest expansion in corporate and investment banking revenues through 2030.

BCG projected annual growth of about 5 per cent for the region, compared with roughly 4 per cent in North America and 3 per cent across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to remain the largest market, accounting for around 46 per cent of the global revenue pool by 2030. Asia-Pacific’s share is projected to rise from approximately 26 per cent in 2026 to 27 per cent by the end of the decade.

Within Asia-Pacific, India is identified as a market expected to benefit from growth in equity and debt capital markets. Japan’s market is expected to gain from the normalisation of interest rates, while Singapore and Southeast Asia are emerging as hubs for private capital, transaction banking and wealth management.

The report said growth opportunities within Europe, the Middle East and Africa would differ significantly by country. The Middle East is expected to benefit from sovereign wealth deployment and increased activity in defence and energy advisory services, while select African markets could gain from infrastructure investment and the development of capital markets.

For banks, these differences mean that expanding across regions will require more selective investment decisions. Institutions will need to assess where they can build a competitive position instead of spreading resources across markets without a clear path to profitability.

Early investment could determine future winners

BCG cautioned that banks should not delay their transformation simply because their current businesses are performing well. Strong revenues provide institutions with the financial resources to invest, but the report said this period of strength may not last indefinitely.

Banks that move early could gain an advantage by building shared technology platforms, improving data integration and developing the skills needed to support more complex client relationships. Those that continue to rely on isolated AI applications may find it harder to match the operating efficiency of competitors that redesign their businesses around technology.

The report said banks would need to make decisions on four key areas: the regions in which they want to expand, the client segments they intend to prioritise, the products they want to develop and the operating models required to serve those markets profitably.