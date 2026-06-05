StarAgri, a Temasek-backed supply chain agritech company, is set to close FY26 with a topline of approximately ₹2,000 crore.

“While our accounts for FY26 are being finalised, we can say that we have continued to improve operational efficiency and returns. Overall, we expect to deliver 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) annually for the next decade,” Amith Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of StarAgri, told FE.

The firm reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,560.4 crore and a net profit of ₹68.47 crore in FY25, marking a 55 % year-on-year (YoY) increase.

With the company shifting its focus to FY27, the next 12 months will be about building on the foundations it has laid since its launch in 2006, it said. The firm will focus on scaling its core businesses, including crop advisory, market linkage and warehousing.

StarAgri operates more than 2,200 warehouses across 400 locations, managing a total storage capacity of 5.08 million metric tonne, with utilisation at 73%.

Deepening Digital Tech

The company, which operates across pre-harvest, post-harvest, finance and digital marketplace services, will also double down on investments in digital capabilities, deepen technology adoption across the ecosystem and strengthen newer verticals in a measured manner.

It will continue to focus on strengthening platforms such as Agribhumi, Agribazaar and Agrigate. While Agribhumi helps drive crop intelligence and decision-making through data-led insights, Agribazaar enables digital trade, price discovery and improved market access for farmers and other stakeholders. Agrigate, which is the firm’s proprietary warehouse management system, provides real-time inventory visibility, traceability and operational control across its network.

The company said these platforms are supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and adjacent technologies such as predictive analytics, remote sensing and machine learning to improve crop monitoring, risk assessment, financing decisions and operational efficiency.

Additionally, StarAgri will tap into the growing third-party logistics (3PL) segment by expanding its presence in 3PL warehousing, where it sees growing demand for professionally managed storage and supply chain solutions. Currently, its 3PL business manages around 5 lakh sq ft of storage space. It expects to double this to nearly 10 lakh sq ft by FY27. The Mumbai-based firm will also accelerate its focus on its e-platform Stocyard, which extends its warehousing expertise to non-agricultural commodities.

“The focus is not diversification for its own sake. Our expansion follows a disciplined adjacency strategy, moving into areas where our existing infrastructure, technology and on-ground operating strengths allow us to unlock meaningful value,” Agarwal said.

Asset-Light Model

The company’s last major institutional equity raise was in 2014, when Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign investment firm, invested around $50 million in the firm. StarAgri was the first Indian agritech startup to receive an investment from Temasek as part of its food security and agri-produce strategy.

The capital was deployed towards building technology platforms, expanding the warehousing network and strengthening collateral management capabilities that now support the company’s integrated ecosystem across storage, financing and digital commerce. A key part of that journey was StarAgri’s transition towards an asset-light and digital-first business model.

“That allowed us to deploy capital more efficiently and invest in technology, systems and operating capabilities rather than locking it into physical infrastructure,” said Agarwal added.

“Our integrated and capital-efficient approach has allowed us to grow sustainably, remain profitable and build a scalable agritech platform with strong fundamentals,” added Agarwal.

A large part of the company’s warehousing network is built through a franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) structure, along with managed and leased infrastructure.

“This enables us to expand rapidly without heavy capital deployment, while ensuring uniform service standards and governance across locations,” Agarwal added.