The Centre will extend interest-free capex loans worth Rs 13,000 crore to fast-track the creation of a nationwide Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for agriculture, or AgriStack, with a strong focus on incentivising states to operationalise key building blocks such as the Farmer Registry and the Digital Crop Survey (DCS).

The initiative, outlined as part of a broader reform-linked assistance framework, seeks to transform agricultural governance by improving the efficiency of schemes, ensuring better targeting of benefits, reducing leakages, and enhancing delivery of farmer-centric services.

The financial outlay, part of the Rs 2 lakh crore capex loans to states in FY27, will be available to states and Union Territories that undertake reforms during 2026–27, with funds released based on verified progress.

Of the total allocation, Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for implementing priority use cases under AgriStack. These include Rs 5,000 crore for fertiliser distribution using digital systems, Rs 4,000 crore for procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime, and Rs 500 crore each for production estimation and integration with crop insurance schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The use of Farmer IDs for enrolment and claims settlement, along with DCS-based crop validation, is expected to streamline insurance processes.

The scheme categorises states into four groups based on the number of Farmer IDs generated, recognising that scale of implementation varies widely. Fund allocation and incentives will be linked to milestones achieved within each category, encouraging wider adoption across regions.

In addition to use cases, Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for creating comprehensive farmer registries and conducting digital crop surveys, particularly in North-Eastern and hilly states, Goa, and Union Territories. Another Rs 1,000 crore each will support the development of geo-referenced village maps and the mapping of satellite-based land segments to ownership records, enabling precise identification of land parcels.

The programme adopts a milestone-based disbursement model, with incentives tied to coverage levels and implementation progress. States will be required to submit reform completion reports by mid-December 2026, following which the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will recommend fund releases.

By linking financial support to measurable digital outcomes, the Centre aims to build a robust, data-driven agricultural ecosystem that can support better policy planning, improve transparency, and ultimately raise farm productivity and incomes.