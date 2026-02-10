Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired 100% equity stake in Southern Health Foods for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 156.42 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Reliance Industries.

In a media release attached to the filing, Reliance said Southern Health Foods is represented by its flagship brand Manna, which it described as a leading manufacturer of health foods “for well over two decades”.

Manna brand to strengthen Reliance’s foods and staples portfolio

As a result of the transaction, Southern Health Foods has become a wholly owned subsidiary of RCPL, effective February 9, 2026, the filing said.

Reliance said the acquisition of Manna’s parent firm adds strength to RCPL’s foods and staples portfolio, which already includes brands such as Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, and helps build a stronger presence in the growing millet-based foods segment.

Reliance: Manna to be expanded beyond Tamil Nadu

T. Krishnakumar, director at Reliance Consumer Products, said Manna is among the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu, with a presence in adjoining states.

“It is known for healthy offerings like millet-based staples and mixes, drinks and baby food,” Krishnakumar said, adding that Reliance intends to expand the brand to other geographies using its distribution, R&D and supply chain capabilities.

Southern Health Foods’ turnover details

Southern Health Foods was incorporated on April 16, 2012, according to the Reliance Industries filing. The company’s turnover stood at Rs 109.40 crore in FY25, Rs 127.37 in FY24 and Rs 126.65 crore in FY23

No regulatory approvals required, Reliance says

Reliance said the transaction is not a related-party deal and that none of the company’s promoter group entities have an interest in it. It also said no governmental or regulatory approvals were required.