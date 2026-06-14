The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday issued notices to eight food business operators for using misleading brand names, trade names and product claims in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The development comes after Friday’s notices to Nestle India, KFC, Flipkart and food brand Open Secret over hygiene and contamination concerns.

The companies who were served notices on Sunday include Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B and Neuherbs. The announcement was made on FSSAI’s social media handles. The companies were not immediately available for comment.

In the case of Emami Healthy & Tasty, the cooking oil brand of the Kolkata-based Emami Group, FSSAI said its trade name would likely “mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations”.

Plan B, which markets its products as “plant-based vegan”, has drawn scrutiny for creating the impression that its products are vegan, without obtaining prior approval for the same.

The Healthy Factory’s “Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread” – which contains chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten – was flagged for misleading consumers. Its “zero maida pizza base” product faces similar scrutiny, with FSSAI noting the claim appears to violate applicable regulations.

Neuherbs’ product line “True Vitamin” has been cited for using a trade name that is “neither defined nor recognised” under FSSAI regulations, making it potentially misleading.

Troovy’s range of snack products, including “Healthy Mix Veggie Chips”, “Healthy Ragi Chips” and “Healthy Moong Dal Chips”, has drawn attention for making misleading “healthy” claims despite containing a range of other ingredients.

FSSAI also flagged Healthy Master’s tagline, “Vision to serve healthy”, Healthy Choice’s “Healthy food for Healthy life Poha”, and Health Aid’s brand name as likely to mislead consumers about the nature of the products.