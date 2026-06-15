Why would a technology company want to become a power distributor? The answer lies in the exploding electricity needs of the AI era.

Google’s decision to secure a private power distribution licence for its proposed 1 GW data centre campus in Andhra Pradesh reflects a growing reality for hyperscalers: electricity is no longer merely an operating expense but a strategic asset. As power-hungry artificial intelligence workloads drive unprecedented demand for round-the-clock electricity, data centre operators are increasingly seeking direct control over power sourcing, renewable energy procurement and supply reliability. Industry experts say Andhra Pradesh’s move could become a template for future hyperscale investments, prompting other states to consider similar policies and potentially reshaping the relationship between large consumers and state-owned discoms.

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The Andhra Pradesh cabinet recently approved a distribution licence for Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech for its upcoming Visakhapatnam campus. While the approval relates to a single project, analysts say its significance extends far beyond one data centre.

GW-Scale Surge

India’s data centre industry is entering a phase of explosive growth. Capacity is expected to rise from around 1.5 GW in 2024 to nearly 6-7 GW by 2030, supported by over 15 GW of announced projects and investments estimated at around $35 billion. Some industry estimates place the figure even higher as AI adoption accelerates. India is already among the fastest-scaling data centre markets globally, supported by cloud adoption, digitalisation and data localisation requirements.

For data centres, the race for computing power is increasingly becoming a race for electricity.

“Power availability, grid reliability and permitting processes are key considerations for data centre capacity expansion,” said Ray Tay, Associate Managing Director, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Moody’s Ratings.

Unlike traditional data centres located near major urban centres, Google’s proposed campus is a large greenfield development.

“Google’s plans involve a large greenfield hyperscale campus that is not near traditional load centres in India. Google and its partners may view it as more expedient to manage power requirements in an end-to-end manner,” Tay said.

Industry experts stress that the move does not necessarily indicate dissatisfaction with India’s grid. In fact, Moody’s notes that India is better positioned than much of South and Southeast Asia to accommodate rising data centre demand because of its track record in expanding generation and transmission infrastructure. India also offers competitively priced renewable energy and an established corporate power market that allows direct procurement of clean energy.

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However, AI is changing the equation.

From Utility to Infrastructure

“Power costs are a significant component of data centre operating expenses, often accounting for 20-40% of total operating costs,” said Vibhuti Garg, Director South Asia at IEEFA.

“For AI-focused hyperscale data centres, where power-intensive GPUs are deployed at scale, electricity costs become even more critical. Access to reliable, affordable and clean power has become a key strategic consideration,” she said.

According to Garg, hyperscalers increasingly require 24×7 clean power and extremely high reliability standards because even brief interruptions can result in substantial operational and financial losses. Dedicated power arrangements also help address transmission bottlenecks that often delay access to renewable energy projects.

“This is indeed a watershed moment. The licence provides greater control over power procurement and infrastructure planning, enabling Google to build a dedicated power ecosystem tailored to its reliability and clean-energy requirements,” she said.

The Andhra Pradesh model is also being viewed as an investment attraction strategy at a time when countries and states are competing to secure AI and cloud infrastructure investments.

“Andhra Pradesh’s latest policy incentivises data centres to set up and operate in the state, bringing investment and wider economic spillover benefits,” Tay said.

Industry experts believe states with abundant renewable energy resources, coastal connectivity, transmission infrastructure and large industrial land banks could closely watch Andhra Pradesh’s experiment. States such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha are seen as particularly well positioned to emulate similar frameworks as competition intensifies to attract hyperscale investments.

Deloitte India believes the trend could gather momentum rapidly.

“The policy is likely to be adopted across multiple states and become the norm for large data centres in the country,” said Anujesh Dwivedi, Partner at Deloitte India.

He noted that India is among the few countries globally where GW-scale data centres can potentially secure 100% green power within two to three years, making the country an attractive destination for global hyperscalers.

The implications extend beyond the technology sector.

If more operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta, AdaniConneX, Yotta and CtrlS seek similar arrangements, demand for renewable energy, battery storage and dedicated transmission infrastructure could accelerate sharply. At the same time, it could revive debate over the future role of discoms, which rely heavily on commercial and industrial consumers for revenue and cross-subsidy support.

Yet experts argue that hyperscale campuses represent entirely new electricity demand rather than existing consumers exiting the grid. A single 1 GW campus consumes power comparable to a medium-sized city while creating jobs, investments and ancillary infrastructure demand.

For Andhra Pradesh, Google’s licence is a bet on capturing a larger share of the global AI investment wave. For India’s power sector, it may be remembered as the moment when data centres stopped treating electricity as a utility service and started treating it as core digital infrastructure.

And if the model succeeds, the Andhra Pradesh experiment could soon evolve into a nationwide race for AI-powered investments.