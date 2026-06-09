Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has indicated that it will no longer hire employees at the scale it once did as artificial intelligence increasingly takes over portions of work traditionally handled by humans.

Speaking at the company’s 31st annual general meeting, TCS chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the rise of AI agents is fundamentally changing how the IT industry will operate in the coming years.

“The company will not be hiring the kind of numbers that you used to hire,” Chandrasekaran said, signalling a structural shift in workforce planning at the IT giant.

AI agents to increasingly work alongside employees

According to Chandrasekaran, the transformation will not be limited to TCS alone and is expected to impact the broader IT services industry as AI becomes deeply integrated into software development and business operations.

“Why the industry is unlikely to hire the same number of people they used to hire? Because certain portions of the work in the current scheme of things will go to AI agents,” he said.

The comments come at a time when concerns are growing across India’s technology sector regarding the impact of generative AI on employment, especially in an industry historically driven by mass hiring of engineers and technology professionals.

No plans for layoffs, says TCS chairman

While acknowledging that recruitment trends are changing, Chandrasekaran sought to reassure employees and investors that TCS is not planning large-scale job cuts.

“There is no downsizing of staff. That’s not planned at all,” he said.

Instead, he said the company is focusing on building the right mix of human talent and AI capabilities.

“We just want to have the right talent and we want to use AI agents and we need to attract the best talent, but the rate of addition of employees will not be as it used to be,” he added.

The remarks also come in the backdrop of workforce restructuring discussions after the company reorganised around 12,000 employees last year.

TCS sees future with half a million AI agents

Chandrasekaran said TCS expects AI agents to become an integral part of its future operations, potentially matching the scale of its human workforce.

“If the company has half a million employees, the day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents,” he said.

The statement shows how rapidly AI adoption is reshaping the global technology industry, with companies increasingly deploying automation tools to improve productivity, reduce repetitive tasks and speed up software delivery.

AI emerging as major revenue opportunity

Despite concerns around hiring, Chandrasekaran described artificial intelligence as one of the biggest business opportunities TCS has witnessed in years.

He said the company’s AI-related revenue has been growing steadily every quarter and projected that AI-driven business could double annually.

According to him, by 2028-2030, virtually all of TCS’s revenue streams are expected to have an AI component.

TCS investing heavily in AI ecosystem

To strengthen its position in the evolving AI landscape, TCS is making significant investments in AI talent, infrastructure and technology platforms.

Chandrasekaran said the company is building industry-specific AI agents, expanding AI assets and investing in data centres and sovereign cloud infrastructure.

The company is also expected to focus heavily on reskilling employees as AI adoption accelerates across industries.