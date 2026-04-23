Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC recorded a Q4FY26 net profit of Rs 187.1 crore, seeing a sharp decline of 31% on a QoQ basis from its net profit of Rs 269.5 crore in Q3FY26. The decline was majorly due to a decline in other income by Rs 117.2 crore along with a 4% decrease in revenue from Rs 478.1 crore to Rs 458.2 crore and an increase in other expenses.

Sequential Profit Squeeze

On a YoY basis, the AMC’s Q4 net profit declined by 18% from Rs 228.1 crore to Rs 187.1 crore. The decline was despite an 8% YoY increase in operating profit from Rs 233.1 crore to Rs 252.3 crore due to a decline in other income by 146% from a net profit of Rs 71.9 crore in Q4FY25to a net loss of Rs 32.9 crore in Q4FY26.

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Operational Resilience

The fund house has proposed a dividend of Rs 25.50 per share. The company’s quarterly average assets from overall operations increased to Rs 4.74 lakh crore, recording a 17% YoY increase and a similar 17% YoY increase in its equity assets. SIP contribution also increased by 11% on a YoY basis to Rs 1,204 crore. The AMC’s folio count stands at 11 million as of March 31, 2026.