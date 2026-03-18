Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 lakh crore each year till 2030 across renewable energy, baseload power and transmission, forming the backbone of a broader infrastructure push spanning ports, airports, roads, cement and data centres despite the raging war in West Asia, top officials said.

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ, said India needs a highly diversified mix: solar, wind, advanced battery storage, green hydrogen and cleaner coal, and hence, to supply steady, round-the-clock electricity, the group is investing another Rs 2 lakh crore to build 42 GW of reliable baseload power by 2030.

Revised strategy

The revised strategy to be rolled out from the new financial year is in response to a volatile global environment where supply chain disruptions and energy price spikes are exposing structural vulnerabilities due to ongoing Iran war, officials said.

ALSO READ L Catterton remains bullish on India despite West Asia war

India is targeting 500 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity. Of this, Adani Green Energy plans to build 50 GW by 2030, up from 17 GW today, with investments of Rs 1.94 lakh crore by FY30, officials said.

In a presentation to investors, the group said it is also developing an integrated green hydrogen value chain, targeting 2.1 million tonne green hydrogen by 2034, along with solar manufacturing capacity of 10 GW and wind turbine capacity of 4 GW by 2027.

Planned investments

Adani Energy Solutions is planning investments of Rs 1.57 lakh crore by FY30, supported by an upcoming bidding pipeline of Rs 1 lakh crore and a large untapped market opportunity. The focus is on building transmission infrastructure capable of supporting rising generation capacity across regions.

ALSO READ India in talks with Iran for safe passage of over 20 tankers

Adani Ports & SEZ plans to double its port capacity from 600 million tonne (MMT) to 1,200 MMT by 2030. Its network of ports, logistics parks and rail connectivity currently handles about a quarter of India’s cargo, positioning it as a central player in the country’s trade flows.

Adani Airport Holdings plans to increase passenger handling capacity from 100 million to 200 million by 2030, reflecting rising demand for both passenger and cargo movement. In the roads vertical, Adani Road Transport has completed the Ganga Expressway, described as India’s longest high-speed greenfield corridor, with inauguration expected by this month end. The group plans to expand its operational road assets from nine to 17.

The group’s cement business plans to increase capacity from 115 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 155 MTPA by March 2028, supporting infrastructure and real estate demand of the group companies and Indian industries. Through AdaniConnex, a subsidiary of Group flagship, Adani Enterprises, the group plans to build 1 GW of data centre capacity by 2030, aligned with the needs of India’s growing digital economy.

Across sectors, the expansion reflects a coordinated effort to build scale in domestic, revenues generating infrastructure. From energy and transmission to logistics, mobility and data, the investments are aimed at strengthening India’s resilience in an increasingly uncertain global environment, the officials added.